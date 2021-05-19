Utkarsh Ambudkaris truly living the dream. He gets to make a living doing the things he loves, and he’s made a name for himself in the process. Now known to people all over the world, Utkarsh’s natural ability to entertain has taken him further than he ever could’ve imagined. He has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 15 years and he has accomplished a lot of cool things in that time. From the big screen, to the small screen, to the stage, Utkarsh has shown that he can shine in any setting. He is best known for his roles in shows like The Mindy Project, Brockmire, and Mira, Royal Detective. Utkarsh also has some projects in the pipeline that will continue to help him carve out his legacy. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Utkarsh Ambudkar.
1. He’s A Baltimore Native
Utkarsh was born and raised in the Baltimore, MD area. He is a first-generation American whose parents moved to the United States from India. Neither one of his parents has a background in the entertainment industry, but Utkarsh found himself drawn to performing at a very early age.
2. He’s Always Wanted To Play A Romantic Lead
As a person of color, Utkarsh knows first-hand how important it is for diverse groups to be represented in media. That was part of his motivation for taking the role in the 2019 film Brittany Runs A Marathon. During an interview with GQ, Utkarsh said, “… to be frank, [I took the job] to play a romantic lead. As a South Asian that was very important to me. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do.”
3. He Studied At New York University
Acting can be a very competitive line of work, and Utkarsh has worked hard to give himself every possible advantage. Utkarsh attended New York University where he studied at the Tisch School of the Arts. He graduated in 2004 with a bachelor of fine arts degree.
4. He Was An MTV VJ
If you were around during MTV’s prime, you probably remember when being a VJ was one of the coolest jobs on TV. For those who aren’t familiar, a VJ essentially played the same function as a DJ, but instead of playing songs, they were responsible for playing music videos. In his younger years, Utkarsh was a VJ for MTV Desi.
5. He’s A Musician
When most people think of Utkarsh, acting is the first thing that comes to mind. However, that isn’t the only kind of performing he likes to do. Utkarsh is also a very talented singer and rapper who has released several projects over the years. He has also been able to combine his music and his acting in some of his roles.
6. He’s An Adventurous Person
There are plenty of people who are perfectly happy with spending their entire lives living in the comfort of their bubble, but Utkarsh certainly isn’t that kind of person. He loves trying new things and he’s always down for a new adventure. Utkarsh isn’t afraid of an adrenaline rush and he enjoys doing things like paragliding and hiking.
7. He’s A Family Man
Utkarsh’s work may seem like the most important thing in his life, but in reality, it’s his family that means the most to him. Although he is fairly private about his personal life, we know that Utkarsh is a very proud father. As far as we can tell, he isn’t married but he does seem to be in a relationship.
8. He Isn’t Afraid To Speak His Mind
Utkarsh has worked hard to build a solid platform, and he has made it a point to use what he’s built to raise awareness for the things that are important to him. He is an advocate for several human rights issues including the Black Lives Matter Movement and the fight for LGBTQ rights.
9. He Was Supposed To Be In Hamilton
Utkarsh was originally cast to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and he portrayed the character for the developmental readings. Ultimately, however, Utkarsh’s addiction became an issue and he was replaced by Leslie Odom Jr. Utkarsh told GQ, ” I’m almost five years sober. Hamilton is a great example of what happens when I’m not sober, and it is a great motivator in continuing to live a healthy life, mentally and physically.”
10. He’s A Voice Actor
The screen and the stage aren’t the only places Utkarsh’s acting talent shines. He has done a good amount of voice acting throughout his career. Some of his most notable voice appearances include Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Tom and Jerry, and The Simpsons.