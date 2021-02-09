Valerie Mahaffey’s career is proof just how important every character is to a project. Although she hasn’t always had starring roles in the shows and movies she’s been in, she’s always left a lasting impact with her work. Her ability to get into character and make any role feel authentic has allowed her to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. Most recently, she has gotten a lot of attention for her role as Helen in the ABC series Big Sky. Her ability to bring the complex character to life has earned her the respect of her peers and the admiration of countless viewers at home. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Valerie Mahaffey.
1. She Was Born In Indonesia
Valerie has had a very interesting and diverse life. She was born in Indonesia to an American father and a Canadian mother. She moved around several times in her childhood and lived all over the world in places like England and Nigeria before her family settled down in Texas.
2. She Attended The University Of Texas
After moving to the United States, Valerie spent many years living in Texas. She is a graduate of Austin High School and she went on to study at the University of Texas at Austin where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to locate any information on where Valerie lives these days.
3. You Won’t Catch Her On Social Media
With a career as long and successful as Valerie’s, it goes without saying that there are a lot of people who would love to follow her on social media. Sadly for those people, there’s no way to do that. Valerie doesn’t appear to have any verified social media accounts and as far as we can tell, she never has.
4. She Has Been On Broadway
Not only has Valerie’s on screen career been nothing short of impressive, but she’s also had a very successful theater career. She made her Broadway debut in 1976 as a cast member in Rex. She has also been a part of several other plays including Scenes and Revelations. Although it’s been a while since Valerie has done theater, the stage will always be a very special place to her.
5. She Has More Than 80 On Screen Credits
Even the most talented and successful actors will tell you that finding consistency in the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do. Not only has Valerie’s career been consistent, but it’s also been able to stand the test of time. Since making her first on screen appearance in 1977, she has managed to earn nearly 90 on screen credits.
6. She Won An Emmy
Winning a major award is something that all actors aspire to do, and it’s something Valerie can proudly say that she’s done. In 1992, she won Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the CBS series Northern Exposure.
7. She Is A Wife And Mother
Valerie’s professional life isn’t the only place where lots of good things have happened to her. She’s also been blessed with a great personal life. Valerie is happily married to Joseph Kell although the exact year they were married isn’t listed anywhere. They have one child together. Joseph also works in the entertainment industry and he is a musician.
8. She Is A Producer
Valerie has spent the majority of her career acting, but she’s also explored storytelling from the other side of the camera. Most notably, she produced a short film in 2010 called Summer Eleven. There’s no word on whether or not she has any additional plans to produce.
9. She Is A Private Person
Even after spending more than 40 years in the entertainment industry, Valerie has never become the type of actress who enjoys putting her personal life on display. In fact, she’s always been just the opposite. She is a very private person and she has shared very few details about her life outside of acting. Since we all know how much drama can come from oversharing, it’s easy to see why she’s chosen a more low key approach.
10. She Has Empathy For Her Characters
During her career Valerie has played some pretty complex characters who aren’t always easy to like. Usually, however, there’s something more to them below the surface and Valerie works hard to bring these different layers to life. During an interview with Gold Derby, Valerie shared that she tries to have empathy for her characters. Using this approach allows her to get into character without judgement