10 Things You Didn’t Know about Valery Ortiz

When talking about popular celebrities, then Valery Ortiz is a worthy mention. As a professional actor, she has commendably acted in many movies that have seen her rise to fame. Her most outstanding roles have been in Switched at birth, Hit the Floor, South of Nowhere and Date Movie. Valery’s exemplary mode of performance is impressive, bearing in mind her passion for the acts. It is through the film industry that many have had a chance to interact with her, and most importantly, get to know her. If curious to find out more than what she portrays on screen, here are 10 personal facts about Valery Ortiz that you probably didn’t know.
1. Her Early Life
She was born on 1st August 1984 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and grew up in Orlando, Florida. While still young, Valery developed a passion for dancing and explored it. Turned out she was quite talented, and it landed her a scholarship to the Southern Ballet Theater Performing Art Centre. While at the institution she found another thing that interested her- acting. Since it was difficult to focus on both, she decided to first set aside dancing and focus on her newfound passion. Along the way, she was absorbed into Dr. Philips High School, where she studied for four years and begun working in productions.
2. Family
According to TV Guide, her parents are Hector Ortiz and Aracelis Ortiz. She has a brother who is named after her father – Hector Ortiz. On her relationship status, she is married to the love of her life Jesse Carrion – a fellow actor. According to her interview with Cosmopolitan, she really appreciates her husband and praises him for being very supportive and understanding. His encouragement has always given her the courage to undertake her duties with more zeal and also withstand hard times in the film industry.
3. Her Career
She studied at the University of Central Florida, where she got the privilege to work as a host in a show called Splat. Later, she took on another job as a VJ at a local television show, LATV. She has also been a cast in the pilot Emily’s Reasons Why Not which was brought on board in 2006. Additionally, she has been a host on multiple television networks. As of now, she works as an anchor for Si TV and E-News.
4. Her Interests.
According to Wikipedia, she currently lives in Los Angeles, California, where she enjoys reading, decoration, and writing. To relax, she goes for hikes in places that are friendly enough in the company of her close friends and loved ones, who keep her motivated. The walks also help her create new valuable memories.
5. She Gives to Charity
According to IMDb, Valery Ortiz has a soft spot for the needy. When she is not acting you will most probably find her working in charity organizations including Best Friends Org and Special Needs Network. INC. She is especially fond of the latter which caters to Autistic Kids. She says that she loves kids because they have got special innocence and optimism in life hence spending her time with them gives her so much joy.
6. She is an Author
Ortiz not only loves being around around children but has also written several children books. She is the author behind the bilingual children’s book series that contains books such as Coqui in the City, Mi Familia, and Sana! Sana!. In an interview she did with Star Shine Magazine she promised fans even more books in the future.
7. She Loves her Culture
Despite living in the US, Valery is still very much into her Puerto Rican culture and treasures what she’s learned from her family about it. Valery says that she is defined by the food staff, language, and more so tradition, which she acquired from Florida, her birthplace. She hopes to pass on and share the valuable lessons she learn’t with her future children.Valery especially loves Latin food including alcapurrias, Bistec encebollado, arroz con salchicha, maduros, and Mofongo. Though she rarely gets to eat them as authentic Puerto Rican food is hard to find in the US.
8. Her Favorite Quote
She has a slogan ‘what is for you is for you,’ which she uses in all she wants to do. She believes that nobody can snatch away your destiny from you, regardless of the state you are in. It is, therefore, an encouragement that people should push on to achieve whatever they want as their destinies await them.
9. She is a Feminist
She narrates that the greatest problem in her career line has been the perception of women in the field. For instance, she says that earlier on, it was so hard for the female gender to secure significant positions in the crews, among other sectors in the film industry. Most of the ‘lucrative ‘positions were assigned to men. This, in turn, hindered many talented women from achieving their full potential . According to her, not so much has changed and there is still a need to create more opportunities for females in the field.
10. Social Media
Valery likes to keep in touch with her fans through her social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. She regularly posts personal photos of herself, her family and pets. You will also find several inspirational quotes and pictures in her posts as she likes to keep people motivated.
Conclusion
Valery Ortiz is an actor who is considered an inspiration, as her activities and achievements are commendable. Also, she often shows a lot of love for kids, which portrays her optimistic nature. Above are the lesser know details about this talented and skilled actor. To still find out more you can catch up with her through her social pages.