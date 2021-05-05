Long gone are the days when sitting in front of a screen playing video games is seen as a waste of time. Thanks to the internet, it’s now possible to make a living by gaming. Well-known YouTuber Valkyrae is proof. Over the last few years, she has built a large online following by streaming her gameplay on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. Her following now includes millions of people from around the world, and the numbers are constantly going up. On top of being a talented gamer, Valkyrae has proven to be an intelligent entrepreneur with a bright future in the business world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Valkyrae.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Valkyrae was born and raised in Washington. Her father was white (German) and her mother if Filipino. She has a younger sister and family is something that has always been important to her. Sadly, Valkyrae’s father passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer.
2. She Played Video Games With Some Big Names
One of the coolest things about video games is that they allow people to connect with each other in unique ways. Through gaming, Valkyrae has gotten to interact with some very well-known people. She has played Among Us with members of the hip-hop group The Roots as well as cast members from Stranger Things.
3. She Likes To Travel
Most people would agree that they would love to see as much of the world as they can. Unfortunately for many people, traveling isn’t very realistic. Thanks to her love for gaming, Valkyrae has gotten to travel to different parts of the United States and other areas of the world.
4. She Used To Work At Gamestop
Valkyrae’s interest in gaming started long before she began posting on the internet. In fact, Valkyrae got a job at a local Gamestop store to pay her way through community college. At that time, she probably never could’ve imagined that video games would eventually make her rich.
5. She Co-Owns 100 Thieves
Remember when I said that Valkyrae has a bright future in business? One of the reasons is because she is a co-owner of the gaming brand 100 Thieves. When discussing her ownership in an interview with The New York Times, Valkyrae said, “As I get older, I am trying to plan how I am going to get out of this, what am I going to do next? It makes me so happy to be a pioneer and a role model for a lot of women in this industry.”
6. She Paid Off Her Mom’s Debt
Through her work as a gamer, Valkyrae has made a pretty penny, but she hasn’t been spending all of that money on herself. According to an article from Business Insider, Valkyrae was able to use the money she made from Twitch streams to pay off her mother’s debt. Out of all the things Valkyrae has accomplished over the years, this has definitely been one of the biggest.
7. She Loves Interacting With Her Supporters
Valkyrae has built a very large fan base and she’s thankful to all of the people who have shown her love and support throughout the years. She loves getting the chance to use social media to interact with her fans and it’s very common to see her communicating with her fans, especially on Twitter.
8. She Was In A Music Video
In addition to gaming, Valkyae has also dipped her toe into other areas of the entertainment industry. In 2021, Valkyrae was in the music video for the song “DayWalker” by Machine Gun Kelly featuring Valkyrae’s friend and fellow gamer, Corpse Bride. The video was just released in March 2021, and it has already gotten more than 16 million views on YouTube.
9. She Loves To Stay Active
When some people think of gamers they instantly imagine someone who likes to sit in front of a screen all day. While it’s true that Valkyrae spends a lot of time gaming, it certainly isn’t the only thing she does. She loves to get up and work out and she also enjoys spending time outdoors.
10. She Lives With Other Gamers
Once Valkyrae’s career started to take off, she made the decision to move to the Los Angeles area. Although the move was a pretty big decision, she hasn’t had to deal with the transition alone. She currently lives with several other well-known gamers including xChocoBars and Pokimane. Living with people who have a good understanding of what you do and who you are can definitely make things easier.