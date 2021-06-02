Vampire Academy TV Show Is Happening at NBC’s Peacock

With all the content that Peacock is taking on at this time one might wonder why another teenaged vampire series would be the direction that anyone wants to go in. It’s true, for a while this genre was extremely popular and there are still plenty of people who would claim that they’re excited to see it happen again, but the idea that Vampire Academy flopped as a movie might have emboldened someone to think that it could succeed as a series instead. Of course, there’s a good bet that it might actually do that since it could use the extra time given by a series to flesh out certain parts of the story and allow it to breathe as it should before really digging into the heart of it. Stating that it’s going to be a complete success though feels kind of ambitious, not to mention a little hopeful that people are fully ready to dive back into what might become another bout of teenage vampire angst that a lot of folks thought we’d left behind when Twilight finally concluded. But maybe that’s just bias poking through since there are some differences to be had with this story consider that a dhampir, a half-human, half-vampire woman, will be training to become the guardian of a full-blooded vampire. There will, as one might guess, be a hierarchy to this story and it will explore the divisions between individuals and how things work in this society, which could be what draws some people and what repels others. The thing about a vampire story is that there are plenty of people who have their own idea of what is supposed to happen with vampires, how they’re supposed to react to the world around them, and how they really interact with their surroundings. There are a few ways to counter such arguments to be certain, but one of the best is to remember that vampires are just as diverse as humans, and thanks to being fictional, can function in just about any way an author needs to make them work.
It’s true, some authors love the classic, romanticized fiction of vampires being sexy, dangerous, darkly beautiful, and definitely classy. This vision has held out for a long time and it’s one of the perfect versions for the CW considering that much of their content is presented in this manner, with beauty and elegance being huge attractants to the network’s overall audience. Some folks prefer their vampires to be walking death machines with shark-like teeth and claws that could part flesh like hot butter. The fact is that both legends work, as does everything in-between, but stating that one or the other isn’t effective is kind of silly since if a person doesn’t like what they’re seeing they don’t have to watch. The sexy image that vampires are given quite often is one that has been quite popular for a while now since it lends itself to the modern era and creates an allure that a lot of people happen to like while hiding the inherent danger of what vampires are all about beyond their pleasing facade. Let’s be honest and say that if Vampire Academy were to look like a regular high school movie or series, obviously still for vampires, it wouldn’t be nearly as popular since the fantasy would tend to evaporate a bit.
The show is set for a ten-episode run it sounds like and from a certain standpoint does feel as though it should do fairly well to start with as people are usually willing to at least look at the next vampire entry into the record books. There’s also the idea that the CW is known for putting out quality content so there’s that going for it as well. The feeling that people are bound to accept this show without any reservations still feels iffy, but only because vampire shows, much like zombies, are a popular draw for many people, but they tend to get old after a while and the material needs to change or the interest will fade. That’s kind of an obvious gimme when talking about anything, but the idea of pushing something and calling it brand new when it looks like something that’s already been done a few times tends to irritate a lot of audience members simply because ‘new’ tends to mean something that will shock them, something that will get them pumped to keep watching, and Vampire Academy sounds like yet another predictable entry that might not make it past the first season unless there’s something hidden within the script that people aren’t bound to see coming. It’s very possible obviously, since there have been plenty of surprises in the history of vampire movies and series. But, like always, we’re going to have to wait and see, and hopefully the show will stick around.