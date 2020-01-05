Serial horror television seems to be a thing nowadays, and one title or the other can be found just by surfing channels. ‘Walking Dead’ pretty much changed the face of television horror, while ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘American Horror Story’ proceeded to gather fans like a corpse draws flies. Being a horror fan, there’s nothing like a trend on television to make you want to stay home and eat popcorn instead of having dinner with the folks. And what can we say about the addiction factor? It’s perfect women who miss their soaps and men who aren’t paying for the wrestling channel. The ability to lure us in and get us strung out on scare it at an all-new high, and its just in time for the age of endless streaming.
Our ’10 Things’ celebrity this time just so happens to have starred in both ‘Walking Dead’ and ‘American Horror Story’ but her career has not been limited to tense and terrible of plot. She has also been in episodes of ‘’Treme’ and ‘The Big Short’, playing a wine store clerk and representative for Goldman-Sachs, respectively, and that’s not all. It seems that she has been playing the role of the heartbroken girlfriend in her own personal life, as her boyfriend, Jeff, recently broke up with her and moved out, which she responded to by assaulting a bystander who was recording their public argument on her cell phone, but we can discuss that in a bit. Let’s get to know her better first.
Below is our list of facts about Vanessa Cloke that you likely had no clue about…I know we didn’t. Since she is actively working, and since the television shows on her resume are pretty popular and fan-base-making, we thought we’d better check her out a bit more. After all, she might be around for a bit, and who would we be if we couldn’t converse with others about her at cocktail parties.
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Vanessa Cloke
1. Childhood/ School Years
Vanessa Dimitropoulos was born on December 3, 1976; she is a Sagittarius, born in the Year of the Dragon. The actress was born in California and raised by her parents; she also has a brother, but neither the parents nor the siblings names are available. While some list her birth year as 1981, we know she graduated from high school in 1995, so we adjusted the information a bit. She attended Paramount High School in Paramount, California before enrolling at Chapman University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Communications. While she held interests in show business as a child, she never considered going into it as a career outside of training as a dancer from youth.
2. Career Timeline and Projects
In the years 2010 and 2011, Vanessa began getting the acting bug and going to auditions. Her first role, in 2011, was in the series ‘’Treme’, and she was the clerk in the wine store; the episode was entitled ‘Right Place, Wrong Time’. From there Vanessa landed roles on a variety of television series episodes, including ‘NCIS: New Orleans’, ‘Slaw’, ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Common Law’, ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Walking Dead’, and several more. She has also had roles in movies like ‘The Big Short’, ‘Logan’, and ’90 Minutes in Heaven’. Vanessa is an actress, producer, director, and of course, social media personality, and she lives in Orange County, California currently.
3. Before Acting
We know that Cloke held an interest in acting as a child, but only studied dance, and we know that Vanessa attended Chapman University, where she studied communications, as a adult. But what the heck was going on after that? She had to work, because she had to eat, and her first role, in ‘’Treme’, wasn’t until 2011. Well, it turns out that she moved to Spain, where she lived and worked for 3 years. But what was she doing there? Well, according to her account on LinkedIn, Vanessa has worked as a communications professional, with job titles that ranged from ‘Production Assistant’ for Nicki Minaj to ‘Talent Production Assistant’. She is also known for owning a SnapStar Photobooth’, which she lets out for events.
4. Personal Life
We have to admit that the information that is available out there regarding Vanessa’s birth and childhood is sparse, and so is much of the information about her personal life as an adult, but this is what we do know. Vanessa was married one time prior to her recent tumultuous relationship, which is now over. She was married to ex-husband Laythan Cloke, and together the couple had one child, who is unnamed. Currently, she resides in Orange County, CA, but she has lived in Paramount, California, Spain, and New Orleans, Louisiana, from what we have learned.
5. Social Media
While one of her professional titles is ‘Social Media Personality, Vanessa could only be found on Facebook and LinkedIn, and she uses her maiden name on the latter. Her past pages on Instagram and Twitter were found under her maiden name as well, but the Instagram has since been shut down. It should be noted that the actress has had a difficult year, and like we all must at times, she likely decided to take a hiatus from the perils of social media.
6. On Thinking and Communicating
Much of what we see about Vanessa when researching her is centered around her ability to communicate, whether it be by acting, writing, or speaking. According to her LinkedIn page, she is exceptional at this, and also has great skills when it comes to coming up with fresh ideas that are ‘outside of the box’, and inspiring others to do the same. In keeping with these talents, Vanessa has done some work with other people that doesn’t involve acting, yet assists and inspires those around her to be the best they can be. For instance, she works as an acting coach from time to time, owned ‘Shoot My Reel’, a company which writes, directs, and records video of people who need to successfully market themselves, as a videographer who shoots audition tapes, is a certified personal trainer, and is the owner of her own production company, Painted Lady Productions. Vanessa has herself involved in all aspects of the industry in one way or another, and enjoys helping others who are chasing their own dreams.
7. Words of Advice
Sometimes we all need advice, particularly since the past year has seemed to be rough on just about everyone in one way or another, and Vanessa is no exception. She seemed to get guidance by a story told by Sylvester Stallone, and it refers to advice he gave his son. “A tip and advice I told my son about life and people: Don’t even do them like they do you. Just disappear and do better…that’s the best revenge.” It seems this is wonderful advice for many of us as 2019 draws to a close.
8. Vital Stats?
Well, she’s human, isn’t she? Everyone has favorites: A favorite color, favorite food, or favorite person. Well, Vanessa is no exception; she too has her favorites, but what are they? Well, we have a few here for you. Her favorite color is dark blue, and her favorite food is Italian. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are her favorite actor and actress, and her favorite dream vacation spot would be Switzerland. She also has hobbies, or things she likes to do when she’s not working. Vanessa enjoys reading, and she also has a good time doing anything associated with the theater, from the sets to the artwork.
9. Net Worth
Even though Vanessa has been in many different television programs and a couple of movies, along with a few memorable commercials, she is still waiting for her millions, like the rest of us. But the good news is that her net worth isn’t shabby. According to eDaily Buzz, Vanessa has an estimated 2019 net worth of just under $500k. Well, looks like she’s waiting in line with us…the line forms to the left, Vanessa.
10. Future Plans
Well, this particular actress has enjoyed her share of television appearances and guest spots in shows and movies. She even got to act with Brad Pitt and other stars in ‘The Big Short’, which was a pretty darn good movie, but it just goes to show you that one isn’t always ‘guilty by association’. In the coming months and years Vanessa will continue to work on her career and getting the bigger, longer parts she wants, and I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re as excited as she is waiting for this to happen for her. She has our support.
2019 has, indeed, been something of a rough one for all of us. We know we’re not the only bunch who are glad it’s almost over, and we think Vanessa Cloke is likely anxious for it to end as well. Next year is a brand new start, and I have confidence that this actress will not only turn things around, but that she will prove they can be better than ever, and the disappointment is nothing more than a fading memory. We cheer her on from the sidelines, and wish her nothing but happiness and success in the future.