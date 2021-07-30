Anyone who has ever seen Vanessa Curry do her thing would probably agree that she was born to be a star. I think it’s safe to say that she has definitely lived up to her potential. She has been in the entertainment industry in one way or another for nearly 15 years. Between dancing and singing, she has shared her love for performing with countless people. On top of that, she has also had a successful modeling career and she is currently signed to the world-famous Wilhelmina Modeling Agency. No matter what Vanessa is doing, she always puts her best foot forward and all of her hard work certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Vanessa Curry.
1. She Is From California
Vanessa was born and raised in California, but she isn’t from Los Angeles as some people may assume. She is originally from the Bay Area (Fremont to be exact). We don’t have any specific information about her upbringing, but we do know that her mother from born in Nicaragua.
2. She Was A High School Cheerleader
Vanessa’s love for performing started at an early age. It didn’t take long for it to become apparent that she was also working with some serious talent. By the time she was in high school, she had joined the cheerleading team at Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, CA. Based on the fact that she is in her early 30s, she probably graduated around 2008.
3. She Has A YouTube Channel
Vanessa may not be a YouTuber by most people’s standards, but she does have an account on the platform. She started a YouTube channel back in 2008, but she only posted one video. That video, however, has gotten more than 21,000 views. It’s highly unlikely that she will start posting on the account again.
4. She Was In The Pussy Cat Dolls
Outside of Nicole Scherzinger, most people probably can’t name a single person who is (or was) in the Pussycat Dolls. That won’t be the case anymore, however. Vanessa was also a part of the group from 2010 to 2012. It’s unclear exactly how many songs she actually contributed to during her time with the group.
5. Family Is Important To Her
Even though we don’t know much about Vanessa’s personal life, we do know that she comes from a very close-knit family. She has shared several photos on her Instagram profile that reflect the closeness she shares with her loved ones – especially her parents. Sadly, however, Vanessa’s father passed away more than 10 years ago.
6. She Was A Laker Girl
Unlike most people, Vanessa’s love for cheerleading didn’t stop after high school. In 2007, she joined the world of professional cheerleading as a Laker Girl. She was only on the team for one season. In addition to Vanessa, the Laker Girls have had several other noteworthy members including Paula Abdul and Taylour Paige.
7. She Likes Doing Yoga
In order to be able to dance and perform the way she wants to, it is important for Vanessa to keep herself in good shape. As a result, she likes to stay as active as she possibly can. That doesn’t mean she likes to spend hours in the gym, though. Yoga is one of her favorite ways to get a good sweat in.
8. She Was Accused Of Having An Affair With Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant was arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and he also did a lot of incredible things off the court. However, like almost every other person who has been in the spotlight, Kobe was also involved in his fair share of rumors. One of those rumors was that he and Vanessa allegedly had an affair during her time as a Laker Girl.
9. She Has Danced For Some Well-Known Artists
Dancing has been an important part of Vanessa’s life for years, and her talent has earned her some pretty solid opportunities. She has gotten the chance to perform alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry including Pitbull and Christina Aguilera. She also performed at the Super Bowl as a member of the Pussycat Dolls.
10. She Has Some Acting Experience
Vanessa is most widely known for the work she’s done as a singer and a dancer, but many don’t realize that she’s also done quite a bit of acting. According to her IMDB page, she has nine on-screen credits which include appearing in an episode of CSI: NY in 2012. She has also done commercials for several well-known companies including Buick.