The Bachelor is one of those shows that has such a dedicated fan base that former contestants still find themselves in the spotlight long after their time on the show. This is especially true when it comes to any news involving their romantic lives. Former Bachelor cast member, Vanessa Grimaldi, is dealing with this now after news of her recent engagement. Grimaldi appeared on season 21 of the show and and went home the winner. However, her engagement to Nick Viall came to an end shortly after. While the break up was tough, Vanessa has found love again and she couldn’t be happier. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Vanessa Grimaldi.
1. She’s A YouTuber
Like many other reality TV stars, Vanessa is doing everything she can to capitalize on the following she’s gotten from being on The Bachelor. Thanks to social media, it’s become much easier to turn 15 minutes of fame into something much more substantial. Vanessa has started a YouTube channel where her fans can enjoy makeup tutorials, vlogs, and other content.
2. She Started An Organization
Working with people who have special needs is something Vanessa has always been passionate about. As a result, she started a company called No Better You. According to the organization’s website, No Better You’s “vision is to have schools with inclusive classrooms, where students with a learning disability have the necessary tools to thrive and give a voice to students in the special needs community.”
3. One Of Her Friends Signed Her Up For The Bachelor
Sometimes we all need an extra push in life, and one of those pushes is exactly how Vanessa Grimaldi ended up on The Bachelor. She told Glamour, “my friend was the one who submitted my photo. Since my last significant relationship three years ago, she was like, “You gotta go on this show! You’re not finding anyone.” I was always very skeptical of that. I just wasn’t ready. I haven’t done online dating yet or anything. Well, this year she decided to submit my picture without me knowing.”
4. She Didn’t Want To Get Engaged On The Season Finale Of The Show
Being on a show like The Bachelor comes with a lot of pressure. Getting to know someone in a condensed amount of time with cameras watching your every move isn’t an easy thing to do. For that reason, Vanessa didn’t really want to get engaged at the end of the show. She would have preferred to continue to get to know Nick without the cameras rolling and move forward from there.
5. She’s Family Oriented
Vanessa comes from a close knit family and having good relationships with them has always been important to her. She hopes to have children of her own some day, and there’s no doubt that she will bring this family oriented mindset into her marriage with Josh Wolfe.
6. She Likes To Cook
Vanessa loves to cook and bake, and she has been spending a lot more time in the house –and subsequently, in the kitchen– during the pandemic. Vanessa loves to make use of easy recipes and she enjoys sharing her creations with her followers on social media.
7. She Enjoys Staying Active
Vanessa has always been a very active person. She grew up doing gymnastics and is used to spending lots of time in the gym. Although her days as as a gymnast are over, Vanessa still spends lots of time working out. In addition to her regular routine, she has also taken up boxing recently.
8. She’s An Avid Traveler
Most people who have done lots of traveling would agree that it’s one of the best experiences a person can have. Being exposed to new places and cultures can have a very positive impact on people. Vanessa has been fortunate that she’s been able to do lots of traveling during her life. Some of the places she’s been to include Italy and France.
9. She Isn’t A Big Coffee Drinker
There are lots of people who can’t even imagine getting through the day without drinking several cups of coffee, but Vanessa Grimaldi isn’t one of those people. During a video on her YouTube channel, she revealed that she rarely drinks coffee and admitted that coffee typically makes her have to go to the bathroom.
10. She Doesn’t Washing Her Hair
Before we get into this one, let me just say that this is a drug free zone. Okay, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s talk about this: Vanessa Grimaldi doesn’t like to wash her hair. She admitted to this in a recent Instagram post and said that she prefers for her hair to be a little on the oily side as it adds more volume.