Being in the spotlight certainly isn’t new to Vanessa Simmons. She is the daughter of rap music icon Rev Run of Run DMC who is considered one of the early pioneers of the genre. On top of that, Vanessa became a reality TV star as a teenager thanks to her family’s show, Run’s House. The show was incredibly popular during its time on the air and allowed Vanessa and her siblings to build large fan bases. Although Vanessa tends to be a bit more private than her younger sister, Angela, she has still been very active in the entertainment industry and other areas over the last several years. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Vanessa Simmons.
1. Her Boyfriend Is Also Part Of A Legendary Family
Vanessa has done a great job of keeping her personal life away from the public eye. However, we do know that she has been in a relationship with Michael Wayans for many years. Michael is part of the famous Wayans family which also includes well-known actors/comedians, Marlon Wayans, Damon Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans. Vanessa and Michael have one child together.
2. She Has More Siblings Than You Probably Think
When people think of Vanessa’s siblings, Angela and Jojo are probably the first people who come to mind. Those who were fans of Run’s House will also remember her half-siblings from her dad’s marriage to Justine Jones: Russy, Diggy, Miley, and Victoria. However, what a lot of people don’t realize is that Vanessa’s mom, Valerie Vaughn, also has other children. On her mom’s side, Vanessa has two other half-siblings, Daryan and Tiffany.
3. She’s An Actress
Reality TV isn’t the only experience Vanessa has with being in front of a camera. She has also had a pretty solid acting career. Over the years, she has appeared in several TV shows including Guiding Light. Most recently, she has been in a TV series called Monogamy.
4. She Was Born In Hawaii
New York City is the place that is most commonly associated with Vanessa and the rest of the Simmons family, so many people will be surprised to know that she was actually born in Hawaii. We weren’t able to find any information on how that ended up being her birthplace.
5. She Has Struggled With Her Weight
People who are in the public eye often feel pressure to conform to certain beauty standards. Vanessa found herself struggling with this when her weight began to fluctuate after becoming a mother. She went through a long period of being unhappy with her appearance. During the COVID-19 pandemic, though, the extra time at home allowed her to get her fitness goals back on track.
6. She Went To St. John’s
Despite coming from a well-known family and being a reality TV star, Vanessa still wanted to have a traditional college experience. She attended St. John’s University in Queens where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2007. It’s unclear if she lived on campus.
7. She Runs Several Businesses
People who have been following the Simmons family since Run’s House will remember when Vanessa and Angela started their sneaker line, Pastry. But that isn’t the only business venture Vanessa has been on over the years. She also started a skincare line called Sugar Me as well as a fashion brand for moms and their daughters called Glitter and Lace.
8. She Is A Producer
Being in front of the camera isn’t the only thing Vanessa’s good at. She’s also experimented with working behind it. In 2019, she made her debut as a producer with the TV series Monogamy. It wouldn’t be surprising if we saw more behind-the-scenes credits from Vanessa in the years to come.
9. She Loves Inspiring Others
Vanessa has always been a positive and upbeat person and she enjoys seeing the glass as being half full. She enjoys using her position to help inspire and empower others, especially young women. She wants everyone to know that she can accomplish all of their goals and truly experience what it’s like to live their dreams.
10. She Has A Talk Show
2021 has been a big year for Vanessa Simmons. She launched her own talk show on Facebook called Asking for a Friend. According to a description of the show, “Vanessa Simmons invites her celebrity friends and experts to have candid, honest conversations about a range of topics that are often uncomfortable to talk about, so guests are often ‘asking for a friend.'” On top of hosting the show, Vanessa is also the executive producer.