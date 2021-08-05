10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vee Rivera

Reality television has made many everyday people famous for various reasons. Vee Rivera is one of those people, though there are many who do not consider becoming famous for being a teenage mother a good thing. Vee, however, is not famous for being a teenage mother. She’s famous for being friends with one. She’s currently in the press for a few reasons, and the world is looking to get to know her a bit better as a result of what’s being reported about her.
1. She’s A 90s Kid
Vee Rivera was born and raised in the greatest times. She was born on September 21, 1991, which means she turns 30 in 2021. She spent her childhood in a decade where cell phones and the internet were not a thing, social media did not exist, and she had the last of the normal, good, happy childhoods that the rest of us were so fortunate to have.
2. She Is Not a Teen Mom
She’s a mom, but she is not a teen mom despite being part of the “Teen Mom,” franchise. She welcomed her first and only child, her daughter Vivi Rivera, in 2015. She was 24 at the time, which is significantly older than the girls she knows from Teen Mom.
3. Her Name is Not Legally Vee
She goes by Vee Rivera, but her name is actually a little more complex – and Vee just works for her. Her birth name is Vetzabe Jocette Rivera, though her given last name is Torres. She married and took her husband Jo’s last name in 2018.
4. She Loves Her Career
She’s a real estate agent, and it’s a job that she adores. She worked hard to earn her license and to find her clients their dream homes, and she is proud of the work she does. She’s been working as an agent for some time, and she’s reportedly quite good at what she does.
5. She Has a Podcast
She and former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry had a podcast called “Baby Mamas No Drama,” but it turns out that they do have drama. The two announced in their own cryptic manners earlier in July 2021 that they’d be doing their episodes individually and without the other from now on because they are trying to find a way to get their stuff together. They didn’t elaborate, but it seems there is a bit of drama in the works.
6. She Has COVID
She was diagnosed with COVID in August, and some of her fans are blaming her friend Kailyn for giving it to her. Vee is feeling fine, though. She felt like she had a common cold, got tested, and it came back negative. She was feeling better when she lost her taste of sense and smell, and she tested again. This time, the result was positive. She is fine.
7. She is Married to Lowry’s Ex
What is so interesting about this set of friends is that Vee’s own husband is Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend. How they are friends is beyond anyone, but they’ve managed to make it work despite the fact that most people consider it strange and unusual for this to be true.
8. She Says Her Marriage is Fine
When fans began speculating that her lack of photos with her husband online is due to the fact that they are no longer happy with one another, she shut it down. Her husband doesn’t like to appear on social media. Her fans now know that her marriage is just fine, she’s all right, and all is well in the land of her and her marriage.
9. Her Husband Has a Baby with Lowry
When Kailyn Lowry was a teenage mother, it was because Jo Rivera was her boyfriend and they had a baby. He is the father of her 11-year-old son. His name is Isaac, and he is one of the main reasons that any of these people are famous to begin with. So, while she and her husband only have a 5-year-old daughter, he is the father of her friend’s baby, too.
10. She Keeps Her Family Private
She might have a very public life to live, and Lowry certainly has a public life to live, but Vee keeps her daughter and husband very private. She doesn’t share much of them online – though that is not because she doesn’t want to – and she values the privacy that her husband did not have for so long. She’s very respectful of their private lives.