10 Things You Didn’t Know about Venus Angelic

As a young girl born in the 80s, I never once looked at any of my Barbies or other dolls and thought that’s what I was meant to look like. They were toys, and even as a child, I recognized that they were not a real or accurate representation of a woman (probably because no women actually looked like dolls in real life), and I never thought I wanted to grow up and look like Barbie. Well, not true. I did often wish that I had green eyes rather than brown because my favorite Barbie doll had brown hair and green eyes, and I just loved the combination. Venus Angelic, however, may have missed the memo. She grew up thinking that looking like a doll was something she wanted to do. She wanted to be a living doll, and that’s where she became famous. She earned the nickname living doll after starting her own YouTube channel on which she posted videos about how to look like a doll, and her life has spiraled since. Let’s find out more about the young woman.
1. She’s Very Young
We actually mean very young right now. She was born on February 8, 1997. She’s only 23-years-old as of 2020. While we know she’s an actual adult, she comes across as very childlike and young in her photos and videos, and we don’t know if that’s her true personality or something she only uses to work better with her online persona.
2. Venus Angelic is Not Her Real Name
Venus Angelic is the name she uses professionally, but her name is actually Venus Isabella Palermo. So, we digress since Venus is actually her real name. She’s from Switzerland, but she was raised mostly in London and now lives in Japan.
3. She Became Famous in 2012
She was only 15 when she began posting to her YouTube channel how to look like a doll. Her methods became very popular and fans loved watching her videos. However, it seems that much of what she was doing and how she was living was going to her head, and she ended up making some horrible choices later in her life.
4. She Had a Terrible Surgery
Sometime around the time she was 21, she looked all over the world for a doctor who would performa surgery on her stomach to close it up and make her appear a lot smaller than she already was. She was already tiny, and every doctor she talked to told her they would not perform this surgery on her. She called and called until she found a doctor in South Korea willing to do it – and she didn’t take any of those other doctor’s no answers as a sign this was a bad idea. She had the surgery, and she ended up near death.
5. She Sewed Her Stomach Shut
She thought she was obese. At the time of her surgery, she was 119 pounds (we used a calculation tool online to help us figure out how much she weighed in pounds as her weight was listed using ‘stone’ measurements). She wanted to have part of her stomach sewed shut, and she wanted to have part of her intestines removed to help her look thin.
6. She Dropped to 84 Pounds
At first, she believed her surgery was working because she lost some weight. However, she quickly fell to under 90 pounds, and she was clearly very sick. She went to the hospital and found out that the surgery was not a good one, and that no food was entering her stomach at all. She was unwell and close to death.
7. She Kept Her Surgery A Secret
Here’s where things go crazy. We know that many celebrities and even regular people like to keep mum about the work they have done, but we aren’t fans of that. If you have work done, tell everyone you had work done so that they don’t grow up with unrealistic expectations of what ‘natural’ beauty looks like. Venus Angelic told no one for a year about her surgery so that she could look naturally skinny. Well, you don’t look naturally skinny if you are not, and that’s just the simple fact of the matter. The point, however, is that she was able to keep her secret for a year before her weight loss and health were so extreme she had to seek medical help.
8. She Married an Older Fan
He’s only six years her senior, but she was also only a teen when she met him online and they began dating. His name is Manaki Okado. There are some speculations by fans that he was stalking her based on some of the information she provided prior to their marriage, and it was not a good situation. How that turned around and they ended up married is something that confuses us.
9. She’s Wasn’t on Good Terms with Her Mother
When she chose to marry the man who was allegedly her stalker first, she did so against the wishes of her own mother. While we are unsure the nature of their relationship now, we do know that they became very bitter with one another after her marriage.
10. Is She Still Married?
We don’t know if she’s still married. Many online outlets list her as single or as having an unknown relationship history, so we cannot be sure she is. However, some of her fans who religiously watch her videos and her life unfold online might have a better idea.