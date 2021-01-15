Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Veronica Portillo

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Veronica Portillo

2 mins ago

When Veronica Portillo signed up to be a cast member on Road Rules in the late 90s, she had no idea that the experience would turn into decades of reality TV experience. Over the years, Veronica has been a part of several MTV shows and she is now considered a legend. Although it’s been a couple of years since her last TV appearance, Veronica is still doing her thing and she’s built a large fan base that includes people from all over the world. There’s no word on whether or not she’ll ever give reality TV another shot, but there are lots of people who are hoping she will. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Veronica Portillo.

1. She Was An Ice Skater

Veronica’s competitive nature always made her a force to be reckoned with on The Challenge, and that’s because intense competition is nothing new to her. When Veronica was growing up, she was a competitive figure skater along with her brother, Adrian, who sadly passed away in 2016.

2. She Attended UC Berkeley

Before beginning her reality TV journey, Veronica was just a typical college student. In fact, when she was cast on Road Rules: Semester at Sea, she was a student at the University of California at Berkeley. It’s unclear what she was studying at the time or if she graduated.

3. She Loves Live Music

These days, there are more ways to listen to music than ever before. While streaming is certainly convenient, most music lovers will tell you that nothing compares to the experience of seeing and hearing live performances. Veronica loves attending love shows whenever she can and she has diverse taste in music.

4. She’s An Avid Traveler

Veronica has always loved to travel which is probably why the opportunity to do Road Rules was so appealing to her. Over the years, she has gotten to visit lots of places both in and outside of the United States. Some of the countries she’s been to include Portugal and Colombia.

5. She Has Some Acting Experience

When most people think of Veronica being on TV, her reality TV experience is the only thing they think of. What many people don’t know, however, is that Veronica also has an acting credit. In 2005, she made a minor appearance in the movie One More Round. 

6. She’s A Dog Person

There is something incredibly special about the relationship between dogs and humans. Despite not being able to speak to on another, both species have found ways of communicating. Veronica is a dog person and she has three adorable little fur babies named Betty, Penny, and Remy.

7. She Suffered A Stillbirth

Even after spending so many years in the spotlight, Veronica has never really been the type to every detail about her personal life. However, in April 2013 she decided to open up about the fact that she went through a stillbirth. In an Instagram post at the time, Veronica said “With a broken heart, I want to share that my beautiful baby girl was born sleeping.” She added, “Never had I ever imagined that our hello would also be our goodbye…I will love you & miss you every day for the rest of my life, my sweet, beautiful daughter. You will remain my inspiration forever.” In 2020, Veronica showed her support for Chrissy Teigen who also lost a baby to a stillbirth.

8. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind

One thing lots of people love about Veronica is the fact that she never holds back regardless of the situation. Not only is this true in competitions, but it’s true in her real life as well. She is always willing to speak out about the things that are important to her and she has been very vocal about her disdain for President Trump.

9. She Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media

When you’ve been in the industry for as long as Veronica has, it can be easy to get comfortable and forget about the people who have always supported you. Veronica has never done that, though. She understands the importance of maintaining a strong connection with her fan base and she has used social media to do just that. It’s very common to see her engaging with fans on Twitter and people always love to hear from her.

10. She Enjoys Trying New Foods

If you’re the kind of person who likes to travel, it’s also good to be the kind of person who enjoys different kinds of foods. Fortunately for Veronica, she’s both. She loves food and enjoys tasting new dishes. She also loves a good glass of wine and been lucky to try wines in different parts of the world.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Why We Think a Kreese Spinoff Show Won’t Work
Everything We Know about The Sex and the City Reboot So Far
Risk Board Game is Becoming a TV Series
Danny Boyle Directing Limited Sex Pistols Series for FX
Why We’ll Be Watching “Bliss” with Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek
Why Harry Lennix is Going To Kill It as Martian Manhunter
Mummy reboot
Why We’re Excited to See Brendan Fraser in Aronofsky’s “The Whale”
The Weird Way That Joe Manganiello Landed Flash Spider-Man Role
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Veronica Portillo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amanda Ensing
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Christina Chang
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joe Seo
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5