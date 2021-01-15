When Veronica Portillo signed up to be a cast member on Road Rules in the late 90s, she had no idea that the experience would turn into decades of reality TV experience. Over the years, Veronica has been a part of several MTV shows and she is now considered a legend. Although it’s been a couple of years since her last TV appearance, Veronica is still doing her thing and she’s built a large fan base that includes people from all over the world. There’s no word on whether or not she’ll ever give reality TV another shot, but there are lots of people who are hoping she will. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Veronica Portillo.
1. She Was An Ice Skater
Veronica’s competitive nature always made her a force to be reckoned with on The Challenge, and that’s because intense competition is nothing new to her. When Veronica was growing up, she was a competitive figure skater along with her brother, Adrian, who sadly passed away in 2016.
2. She Attended UC Berkeley
Before beginning her reality TV journey, Veronica was just a typical college student. In fact, when she was cast on Road Rules: Semester at Sea, she was a student at the University of California at Berkeley. It’s unclear what she was studying at the time or if she graduated.
3. She Loves Live Music
These days, there are more ways to listen to music than ever before. While streaming is certainly convenient, most music lovers will tell you that nothing compares to the experience of seeing and hearing live performances. Veronica loves attending love shows whenever she can and she has diverse taste in music.
4. She’s An Avid Traveler
Veronica has always loved to travel which is probably why the opportunity to do Road Rules was so appealing to her. Over the years, she has gotten to visit lots of places both in and outside of the United States. Some of the countries she’s been to include Portugal and Colombia.
5. She Has Some Acting Experience
When most people think of Veronica being on TV, her reality TV experience is the only thing they think of. What many people don’t know, however, is that Veronica also has an acting credit. In 2005, she made a minor appearance in the movie One More Round.
6. She’s A Dog Person
There is something incredibly special about the relationship between dogs and humans. Despite not being able to speak to on another, both species have found ways of communicating. Veronica is a dog person and she has three adorable little fur babies named Betty, Penny, and Remy.
7. She Suffered A Stillbirth
Even after spending so many years in the spotlight, Veronica has never really been the type to every detail about her personal life. However, in April 2013 she decided to open up about the fact that she went through a stillbirth. In an Instagram post at the time, Veronica said “With a broken heart, I want to share that my beautiful baby girl was born sleeping.” She added, “Never had I ever imagined that our hello would also be our goodbye…I will love you & miss you every day for the rest of my life, my sweet, beautiful daughter. You will remain my inspiration forever.” In 2020, Veronica showed her support for Chrissy Teigen who also lost a baby to a stillbirth.
8. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
One thing lots of people love about Veronica is the fact that she never holds back regardless of the situation. Not only is this true in competitions, but it’s true in her real life as well. She is always willing to speak out about the things that are important to her and she has been very vocal about her disdain for President Trump.
9. She Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media
When you’ve been in the industry for as long as Veronica has, it can be easy to get comfortable and forget about the people who have always supported you. Veronica has never done that, though. She understands the importance of maintaining a strong connection with her fan base and she has used social media to do just that. It’s very common to see her engaging with fans on Twitter and people always love to hear from her.
10. She Enjoys Trying New Foods
If you’re the kind of person who likes to travel, it’s also good to be the kind of person who enjoys different kinds of foods. Fortunately for Veronica, she’s both. She loves food and enjoys tasting new dishes. She also loves a good glass of wine and been lucky to try wines in different parts of the world.