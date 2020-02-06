10 Things You Didn’t Know About Veronica Vega

Veronica Vega, famously known for her hit song “Wicked,” is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. She was born in Miami, Florida, and raised by her grandparents, who lived in Hialeah, Florida, because her parents were too young to care for her. Although her father is Cuban, and the mother is Venezuelan, Veronica is fluent in both English and Spanish. Despite being a celebrity, she keeps some sectors of her life private, so here are some facts you might not have known about her.
1. She is a reality star
Veronica was on “Love & Hip-hop: Miami,” although she was hesitant at first in joining the show because that was not her main focus. It, however, gave her the platform that she could showcase her music, but the best thing that happened to her is that she got to know herself better. In the show, Veronica identified as African and Latin because her great-grandmother’s ethnicity was black, after the controversy about her using the “N” emerged. Trina gave her concerns after she received a lot of heat from people claiming that Veronica was white. After her grandmother appeared on the show, fans started to question her ethnicity. Some African-American fans were offended and expressed their concerns on social media about her use of the “N” word. According to BET, Veronica went on to let people know that she grew up surrounded by African-Americans, hence she was also bullied about her background, but the difference is that she is lighter.
2. Her music career
Veronica’s music is honest, free, rhythmic, energetic, and bossy. She started her singing profession at the age of 13, and at 15 years old, Veronica got a huge record deal. Her first hit single was “Wicked,” featuring Pitbull was released in November 2013 and currently has 36M views on YouTube. At the time of its release, she went to Spanish radio stations, who said her song was American Urban, yet they only focused on Spanish songs. The rejection went on as she visited other radio stations who did not want to play her music, claiming it was Spanish. She found music to be a form of expression; her single, “I Belong,” talked about her life and career. The phrase ‘I belong to the money’ was a metaphor to mean goals or dreams. In the video, we see her grandfather dying, which symbolizes the obstacles she encountered in life. In August 2019, she released another hit song, “A million,” featuring Quavo, which has over 10 million views on YouTube.
3. Her producer is Polow da Don
When Veronica got interviewed by Ice Cream Convo, she said has always wanted to work with the legendary producer Polow Da Don who has worked with a lot of famous artists like Chris Brown and Pussy Cat Dolls. He has also produced songs like “Anaconda” by Nicki Minaj, “John” by Lil Wayne, and “M.I.L.F” by Fergie. Polow da Don’s record label, Zone 4, which Veronica got signed to, has some other artists like Kerry Hilson, Ayo &Teo, and Kane Brown. The talented singer credits her success to Polow Da Don, who worked hard on all her projects, ensuring that every detail like the sound, beat, or style was perfect. Through him, Veronica was able to meet and interact with so many other artists with whom she has collaborated.
4. She has a movement
The movement A2MIA started in 2016 as a bicycle ride from Atlanta, Georgia, to Miami, Florida, with a few people. The campaign is for people to gain personal strength and achieve their goals. It started when Polow da Don dared Veronica to ride to Florida for a dinner they were having. The same day she and her best friend went to a bicycle shop, and the man selling was willing to join them in their adventure. By the time they started the ride, the group had grown to six people, among whom was Polow’s brother. During the journey, people almost gave up due to challenges such as falling off a bike, fatigue, and unconducive weather. Veronica and her group have done this every year ever since. The first time, Polow sponsored them, and the next year Veronica was able to sponsor six people. If anyone is interested in joining the crew on the inspirational trip, one can register on their website.
5. She is into fashion
Veronica Vega’s fashion sense is one to be admired; it is the ultimate definition of classy, flashy, and edgy. The MTV VMAs 2019 was her first time attending the event. Demi Dorsey, her stylist, found her an outfit made by Cuda, which was his final school work project, and Veronica wore it on the red carpet. The outfit was mainly created out of cardboard, and she was among the best-dressed celebrity at the event. Veronica also attended the New York Fashion Week walking the Patricia Field Show on September 4th, 2019. On an average day, Veronica loves rocking her diamond or gold chains, rings, or earrings. She is also not afraid to show a little skin and her perfect body.
6. Veronica has a substantial amount of followers
Veronica has a lot of fans drawn from her music and time on “Love and Hip Hop: Miami.” She has a YouTube channel where she mostly posts about her career and daily life. You will find some of her music, Vlogs, of her shooting a music video or sit down videos talking to her fans. She has 14.8K subscribers on the channel while on Instagram, she has 262K followers and posts about her style, workouts, giving back to the community, her music, and beauty tips. She also has 13.9K followers on Twitter.
7. Who was Veronica’s role model growing up?
Veronica grew up listening to a variety of artists like Celine Dion, Whitney Huston, and Mariah Carey. Her grandparents always enjoyed music by Juan Gabrielle, Celia Cruz, La Lupe, and Jose Jose. The different combinations of all these musicians inspired her vocals. In the future, she would like to collaborate with other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and also Linda Viera Caballero, aka “La India.”
8. She can be emotional
Veronica Vega visited her grandmother and sister during her time on the show “Love and Hip Hop: Miami.” She felt so low and needed somebody to encourage her since the pressure to succeed and take care of her family was too much. Before her grandfather died, he left her with the responsibility of taking care of her family.
9. She had Trina featured in her song
The song “Pay Me” was a significant hit, and it currently has 7.7M views on YouTube. She decided to do a remix and had none other than her co-host Katrina Laverne Taylor aka Trina, on the remix. The song is on Sound Cloud.
10. She lives up to her Zodiac sign traits
Veronica Vega was born on April 23rd, 1991, which makes Taurus her zodiac sign. Veronica is inspirational through her music and the advice she gives in interviews. She is a natural-born leader, as evidenced by her A2MIA movement.