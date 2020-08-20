Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vicky Jain

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vicky Jain

1 min ago

Dating someone in the spotlight can be difficult because it means that, whether you like it or not, you’ll end up in the spotlight at some points too. Fortunately for Vicky Jain, he doesn’t mind this. His relationship with Indian actress, Ankita Lokhande has resulted in him getting lots of attention; especially after the couple’s recent engagement announcement. Since Akinta is one of the biggest stars in the Indian entertainment industry, lots of people are curious to know more about her new boo. Although the couple hasn’t been together for very long, they’re showing the world that they’re here to stay. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Vicky Jain.

1. He Is Very Supportive

Since being with Ankita, Vicky has shown that he is a the true definition of a supportive boyfriend (now finance). He is clearly Ankita’s biggest fan and he isn’t afraid to let the world know. He’s always proud to share posts about her and the project she’s working on. The fact that he is so supportive of Ankita and everything he does has definitely earned him lots of cool points with her devoted fans.

2. He Loves Spending Time In Nature

Vicky is a business man who sometimes has a hectic schedule that may require him to work long hours. However, when he does get the chance to enjoy his free time, he usually likes to spend it outdoors taking in the beauty of nature. He loves to do things like go hiking and exploring to find the most beautiful views.

3. He Co-Owns The Mumbai Tigers

When news broke that Vicky and Ankita were dating, one of the first things her fans wanted to know is what he does for work. Vicky may not be a famous actor, but he’s definitely got his own money. He has had a successful career in business and is the co-owner of the Mumbai Tigers cricket team.

4. He’s A Frequent Traveler

Vicky Jain has definitely been bitten by the travel bug. He loves to travel and is fortunate enough to be in a position where he can do it as often as he’d like. Over the years, he has gotten to visit several different countries including France, Prague, the Netherlands, and England.

5. He Studied Economics

Education is something that has always been important to Vicky and he’s got the degrees to prove it. He attended the Jamnalal Bajaj the Savitribai Phule Pune University where he studied economics. He then went on to earn an MBA from the Institute of Management Studies at the University of Mumbai.

6. He Has Received Lots Of Hateful Messages Since Dating Ankita

In June 2020, Akinta Lokhande’s ex-boyfriend and former co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, died by suicide. His death left everyone who knew him completely stunned. After his passing, Vicky began to get hate comments on social media. Some people blamed him for Sushant’s death while other’s suggested that he leave Ankita. Vicky ultimately ended up limiting the comments on his posts to keep the trolls away.

7. He Has A Close Relationship With His Family

Vicky has made a name for himself by being a successful businessman, but that isn’t the only thing he prioritizes in his life. He is also very family oriented and loves to spend as much time as he can with his family. He also loves sharing photos pf his family on social media. Holding family in high regard is something that he and his future wife have in common.

8. He Encouraged People To Pray After Sushant’s Passing

Despite the fact that many people were being very critical of Vicky after Sushant’s death, he still continued to show his support to Ankita while also paying his respects to a person who was once a big part of her life. He recently shared posts on Instagram encouraging his followers to participate in a moment of prayer to pay respects to Sushant Singh Rajput.

9. He Has An Impressive Social Media Following

Vicky certainly doesn’t have as many followers on social media as Ankita, but his numbers are pretty impressive for someone who isn’t famous. On Instagram, he has more than 30,000 followers, and he’ll likely get even more as more people find out about his relationship with Ankita.

10. He Likes To Read

Formal school isn’t the only way to get an education and Vicky Jain knows this. He also enjoys reading and has a special place in his heart for books by Indian authors. The last book he shared with his followers on social media was My Jiffies by Priyanka Sharma Kaintura.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from the MacGruber TV Show Teaser
The Orion Slave Girls Could Definitely Be Adapted into a TV Show
Baby Yoda
The Mandalorian: Is This How Baby Yoda is Connected to Ahsoka Tano?
Why We’ll Be Watching New Series “Small Axe” on Amazon
The Reason Crispin Glover Didn’t Return for Back To the Future II
A Bot-Written Batman Script Has the Internet Going Nuts
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on the Criterion Channel in August 2020
Why Fans Aren’t Liking Christina Aguilera’s Mulan Music Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vicky Jain
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Roy Joseph
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Serena DC
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bonnie-Jill Laflin
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence