Breaking into the entertainment industry can be a very challenging experience. For that reason, a lot of people never even get their foot in the door. Many of those who do, are never able to find their footing. Fortunately for Victoria Konefel, her situation has been much different. It hasn’t taken her long to hit her stride. Even though she’s only been acting professionally for a few years, she’s already become a star thanks to her role in Days of Our Lives. While there are some people who may not take soap opera actors very seriously, it has proven to be the best thing to happen to Victoria so far in her career. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Victoria Konefel.
1. She’s A Brooklyn Native
Brooklyn has a long history of being the birthplace of some very talented people and Victoria is hoping that one day her name will be mentioned with the borough’s legends. She comes from a close-knit family and had a positive upbringing surrounded by people who love her.
2. She Only Has 8 Acting Credits
One thing that many people don’t realize is that the entertainment industry is all about quality over quantity. There are some actors out there who have dozens of credits on their resumes, but none of them are worth mentioning. Victoria, on the other hand, has just eight credits, but her long-running role on Days of Our Lives has provided her with some stability.
3. She Was A Pageant Girl
With her pretty face and bright personality, some would that Victoria was born to be a star. Even before she got serious about acting, she was already getting her fair share of the spotlight. In 2015, she competed in and was crowned Miss Poland USA. It’s unclear if she’s ever competed in other pageants.
4. She’s Adventurous
As mentioned before, Victoria is very pretty, but don’t like that fool you into thinking she’s the type of person who just likes to sit around and look pretty all day. On the contrary, Victoria likes to get out and enjoy life as much as possible. She’s always willing to try new things and she’s a big fan of things like traveling and snowboarding.
5. She Loves Fashion
Most of us have heard the phrase that clothes don’t make a person, but Victoria still takes a lot of pride in her appearance – especially her outfits. She has a natural ability to pick out the perfect pieces and she can wear almost anything. Her style if fun, bold, creative, and confident.
6. She’s An Emmy Winner
No matter how humble an actor is, winning an award will likely be very high on their list of goals. Although Victoria is just getting started, she has already taken home one of the biggest awards in the TV industry. In 2021, she won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.
7. She Knew She Wanted To Act At An Early Age
Acting has been on Victoria’s mind for almost as long as she can remember. During an interview with Pop Culturalist, Victoria said, “I was fortunate enough to realize that I wanted to be an actress at a very young age. I feel like a lot of people go through life unsure of what they want to do, but I knew from the age of seven that I was going to be an actor.”
8. She Loves To Exercise
Exercise is a very important part of Victoria’s routine and it has benefitted her life in more ways than one. While talking to Flaunt Magazine, Victoria said, “I’ve been obsessively working out for the past three years because I find so much solace and peace when I’m doing it. It’s not about ‘Oh, I need to look good.’ It makes me feel good on the inside.”
9. She Dropped Out Of College
Despite the fact that Victoria always knew she wanted to get into acting, there was a time in her life where she followed a more traditional path. She enrolled in college after high school, but she ultimately realized it wasn’t for her. She dropped college not once, but twice before deciding to go full steam ahead with acting.
10. She’s An Angelina Jolie Fan
Long before Victoria got into the entertainment industry, she was a fan just like the rest of us. Angelina Jolie is someone whose work she’s always admired. She told Flaunt Magazine, “Angelina Jolie has always been very high on the list of actresses that I look up to. She is a major inspiration to me. After watching her performances in Gia and Girl, Interrupted, I was fully enamored by her. “