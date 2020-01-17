10 Things You Didn’t Know about Victoria Villarroel

If you don’t know who Kylie Jenner is, well, we don’t know that there is anyone who doesn’t know who the young makeup creator, reality star, and billionaire is. She’s the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, famous mostly because she looks nothing like she did growing up, though she insists most of her face is quite natural. She has done a stellar job of creating a brand and a reputation for herself that has created a dream life, but she’s also someone everyone looks up to these days. Her longtime assistant, Victoria Villarroel, recently made headlines for quitting her job as the reality star’s assistant, and it’s all for very interesting reasons. She’s decided to give up her gainful employment in favor of becoming an Instagram influencer. Here’s everything you don’t know about the relative unknown assistant of Kylie Jenner.
1. It’s Been A Year
The press makes it seem like this is a woman who quit her job yesterday and decided that she would go her own way and become an influencer in the world of social media, but it’s not always the case. She’s addressed the rumors, and it’s been a year since she left her job with Jenner and decided to go her own way, do her own thing, and pursue her own dreams. She is someone who didn’t come out right away and share this, but it’s what she’s said now.
2. She’s Still Close with the Star
She and Jenner are still close. She’s a woman who has a good friendship with the star, whom she got to know back in 2015 when they began working together. They are not on bad terms, and this is not a situation like the ones that have gone down in the past when other Jenner/Kardashian gals have fired their own assistants on bad terms for giving away family secrets and things like such.
3. She Got Her Start with Kris
She’s a woman who did not get her start with the family through Kylie. She actually took an unpaid intern position back in 2012 with her mother, Kris Jenner, and worked with her in that role for nearly three years before she took the time to go and work for Kylie. The friendship is one that seems to have grown significantly and especially, and she’s gone far from this work.
4. She’s Got a Magazine
She’s a woman who co-founded a magazine called the Court. We don’t know much about it and how she works and what she does for it, but we know that she co-founded it. We don’t have a lot of information about it, though. She’s someone who actually keeps some of her life a little bit more private, if you can believe that.
5. She’s Engaged
She is engaged to a man who was once a professional athlete. When he asked her to marry him, it was a huge surprise for her that she did not see coming. What was wonderful about it is the fact that her surprise engagement was planned by both her new fiancé and Kylie Jenner, who was in on it the entire time. What a sweet way of living her life, though.
6. She Loves Revealing Photos
If you take the time to check out her Instagram page, which is what she allegedly left her job to focus on, she really likes to take the most revealing photos she can. Photos of herself in thongs, in lingerie, in less than that, and so much less than that. She can say for certain that she’s clearly body positive and that she’s appreciative of how she looks and feels in her own skin, which is a good message to send to others even if she isn’t wearing much.
7. She’s Got Kylie’s Support
When her assistant quit to chase her own dreams and go her own way, it seems that Kylie Jenner was not that upset about it. While she probably misses the excellent job her assistant did in her life, she’s happy for her friend and rumor has it that she offers her full support in all that she does and all that she is and all that she is trying to accomplish. That shows that they are clearly good friends even outside of work.
8. Her First Role with Kylie Was Small
When Victoria first got the job as one of Kylie Jenner’s assistants, she was not given a lot to do. She began with the charge of taking care of things like groceries and the cars. While we know that groceries means making lists and shopping, we assume cars means cleaning, filling with gas, scheduling maintenance, and other details of that nature. She moved up from there, though.
9. She Moved Up to the Friend Zone
While she was already friendly and familiar with Jenner before she took the job of assistant, it took some time for the reality star to gain her real trust and become part of her close friend zone. She then had to manage her friendship with her job duties, and that was a lot of work. The job and the friendly aspect of their relationship also meant that she got a lot of job perks, like traveling the world with her friend, going to exclusive parties, and doing things that most people will never have a chance to do in their lives. It seems like she was living her best life while also getting paid for it. That’s not a huge problem.
10. She Had Fun
She liked working for Kylie. She once gave an interview that said that she had so much fun, but that is not to be mistaken for an easy job. Working for her friend was a lot of good times and fun, but it was also a lot of hard work and a lot of detail-oriented work. We’d hazard a guess that it’s a 24/7 job to some, and she probably didn’t mind it at all when she was in it.