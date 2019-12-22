Video Dives Into What Its Like To Be an Intern at Pixar Animation Studios

“If you don’t apply, the inevitable will find you.” That might actually sound kind of ominous coming from various other jobs, but in this video showing just a glimpse of what it’s like to be a Pixar intern it does sound a little more inviting since the act of applying oneself and getting to live out a dream, if that dream has anything to do with art and animation, is something that a lot of people would jump at if given the chance. Watching this video it’s evident that we were going to get the best case scenario stories since when talking about a place of work and a place that is giving people from diverse backgrounds a chance to come together and share a passion while showing them how to survive in a very tough and specialized workplace, it’s not likely that we’re going to see the downside. So be it, as the whole idea of going to work sometimes can be about following your dreams and getting to do what you want with the skills you have or are willing to develop. In this manner being a Pixar intern is definitely more for those that have some artistic talent and a desire to tell a story and be part of a group that helps to bring forth a compelling tale for an audience to witness.
Some people still look at internships as something that they might do if they were willing to forego being paid, but really an internship is like insurance towards getting a job when you’re all said and done with your training, schooling, etc. An internship isn’t a guarantee of a job to be sure, but it’s a better way to make certain that you’ll be able to get a job once you’re all done and are ready to go out into the world and see just what you can do with the right company. The amount of work that goes into a Pixar movie is absolutely insane when you really step back and look at it as this is more than drawing and it’s more than what was done for the earlier movies that didn’t have the use of computers and the programs that can almost create a movie on their own. Margaret Rhodes of Wired can give you more on this. Being an animator has taken on a very new meaning throughout the years as the methods and techniques have changed and the tools available for those wishing to make their way into the business have expanded in a huge way. Becoming an intern at Pixar is a huge leg up for anyone that has the notion to do so and the passion that it requires to become an animator since it’s one of the biggest and best companies around when it comes to animated movies. In a big way having an internship, a successful one, from Pixar is like having a gold brick in your pocket. A person that impresses those at Pixar can likely go and sell their services to a wide number of studios that might make use of them, though of course it’s going to be important to make sure that the studios agree that your skills are worth as much as you think they are. It’s never a guarantee, nor is it ever ironclad that you’ll find work just because you’re THAT good.
A lot of people are that good at what they do and enjoy what they do in many, many fields. But thinking that this is enough to land and secure the kind of employment that you want right out of the gate is arrogance on a level that many employers don’t want to see. The great part about this video is that it shows that Pixar is very interested in diversity not just for the sake of it, but because they want to make sure that they’re getting the people that are truly passionate about what they’re doing and are going to put forth the kind of effort they want to see from each person they decide to let into their program. That means pulling from more than one walk of life in order to make sure that the best and the brightest are being recruited, and that people that are willing to put forth that kind of effort are given that kind of a shot. Even better is the fact that the internships are paid, which is a big thing with a lot of people when they hear the term ‘internship’ since they think that they’ll have to work another job on top of it just to make ends meet. At this point there are still unpaid internships out there as Nicolas A. Pologeorgis of Investopedia states, but it’s been determined that the paid ones tend to ready a person for a job more often than not. And as Pixar has shown, paying their people definitely helps their outlook and their productivity.