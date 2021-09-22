Video Games Releasing This Week: September 20th – 26th

This week is going to be a great one. Follow Kena as she manipulates the rot to bring life through death, Diablo 2 is getting resurrected and allowing fans of the franchise to revisit its genre-defining dungeons and classes, or even head into the fire department and help save civilians with Embr. In terms of release, this week is full of games that the gaming world has been waiting for. Check out these video games releasing this week!
Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Release Date: September 21st
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is one of the most highly anticipated Playstation exclusives of the year. Its rich art style and gameplay have left gamers wanting more. And we’re finally getting it. You play as Kena and build up a team of these deathly creatures called, Rot. With Rot you can gain powerful activities and transform the environment. We’re excited to finally get our hands on it and look forward to jumping into the world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. “Immerse yourself in a story-driven action-adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat. Play as Kena, a young Spirit Guide traveling to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. Find and grow a team of tiny spirits known as the Rot who maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements. Enhance your companions’ abilities, create new ways to manipulate the environment, and uncover the secrets of a forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.”
Sheltered 2 – Release Date: September 21st
Have you ever wanted to manage your very own survival encampment set in a post-apocalyptic world where hope is thin and dread looms around every corner? Well, Sheltered 2 is right up your alley. Players will have to keep their factions alive while trying to undermine others. “Building upon the original 2015 fan-favorite, Sheltered 2 brings new challenges and deeper strategic gameplay. You are tasked with creating a leader and building up your faction whilst managing resources and tackling threats both natural and human. Everything from starvation and dehydration to radiation poisoning and enemy raids can prove fatal. Sheltered 2’s new Factions system is pivotal to a base’s success. Send out expeditions to explore the vast wasteland and forge relationships, or bitter rivalries with other camps. Trade resources to grow and thrive together, or go head-to-head with rivals in an expanded combat system and grow your foothold in the wasteland. Will you ally with or dominate the other factions?”
World War Z: Aftermath – Release Date: September 21st
What is World War Z: Aftermath? We’re not talking about the movie here. World War Z: Aftermath is a four-player cooperative survival game. The original World War Z game was a sleeper hit that had Left 4 Dead elements and left players wanting more. Aftermath looks to expand on the original and introduce some gameplay aspects that can appeal to fans of the original. Aftermath is described as “World War Z: Aftermath is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter based on Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Turn the tide of the zombie apocalypse across consoles and PC with full cross-play. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world: Rome, Vatican City, and Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula.” The most exciting part about Aftermath is probably the first-person implementation. Being able to play the game from a different perspective does wonders for the immersion and we’re excited to see how it will play out.
Pokemon Unite – Release Date: September 22nd
This isn’t your average Pokemon game, and we’re pretty happy about that. The world of Pokemon is vast and incredible. It deserves to be explored a little more and to be expanded on. Pokemon Unite is a 5 v 5 free-to-play multiplayer online game featuring some of the world’s most iconic Pokemon. Before each battle, every player will choose one Pokemon. They also choose what moves they wish to learn as they level up in-game and which items they’ll have their Pokemon hold. The gameplay is pretty straightforward and should allow for most people to just pick up and play. Players must guide their Pokemon and defeat wild pokemon or enemy pokemon and gather Aeos energy drops. They take those drops to a container on their side of the map and deposit them. The team with the most aeon energy wins the game. Sounds pretty straightforward right? As you fight and win, you’ll attain in-game rewards which include customizable items for your Pokemon. This will allow Pokemon trainers to deck themselves and their Pokemon out in style. I’m ready to see my Pikachu in a hoodie. There are over 23 Pokemon announced for this game and we’re sure there are more to come. For now, check out the current roster below.
- Blastoise
- Blissy
- Gardevoir
- Zeraora
- Pikachu
- Charizard
- Snorlax
- Crustle
- Grenninja
- Eldegoss
- Talonflame
- Lucario
- Venusaur
- Mr.Mime
- Slowbro
- Absol
- Machamp
- Wigglytuff
- Alolan Ninetails
- Cramorant
- Gengar
- Garchomp
- Cinderace
Diablo 2: Resurrected – Release Date: September 23rd
The world of Diablo is back. Well, it’s being resurrected. Diablo 2: Resurrected is a complete rework of the original Diablo 2 title that changes the action RPG dungeon crawler genre forever. Blizzard describes this resurrection as “Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes—the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.” Diablo 3 is currently one of our favorite action RPGs and still offers a lot of replayability. It will be interesting to see just how Diablo 2: Resurrected feels and if it’ll be able to dethrone Diablo 3.
Updated Features:
- Remastered graphics—monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.
- An epic story told through five distinct acts.
- Classic gameplay—the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.
- Updated Battle.net support.
- Planned support for cross-progression—take your progress wherever you play.
- Seven classes with over 30 unique skills.
Embr – Release Date: September 23rd
Embr is a game where players can “team up with friends to become the most über firefighters money can buy. Rush into burning buildings filled with dangerous hazards, valuables, and top-of-the-line security systems. Fight fires, save lives, salvage goods, and make life-changing money. Buy high-tech tools with advanced upgrades, and fresh outfits that unlock new ways to play.” It’s an online four-player cooperative experience that seems to be in the same chaotic vein as the Overcooked franchise. It features a playful art style and a first-person fire fighting experience. The story and level design are enough to give this game a quick look. We’re hoping the gameplay is enough to make us want to stay and keep playing.
Sable – Release Date: September 23rd
Perhaps one of the more interesting gaming stories in recent years, Sable looks to change the world of narrative gaming. Sable is an open-world adventure where you sort of make your own story as you go. There is no linear storyline so to speak, but there’s a vast world to explore with countless stories to tell. As you explore the land you’ll come across different inhabitants and landmarks with their own stories to tell. Players will have to keep an ear from passing merchants and gossiping locals to discover hidden secrets and truly discover what this world is all about. Not to mention that Sable is downright beautiful. It looks like an animated movie with Japanese animation roots. “Guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she is behind her mask. With its unique art style and original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, envelop yourself in Sable’s world and explore everything at your own pace. There is a lot in this world just waiting to be discovered. Do not be afraid. Leap.”
Death Stranding: Directors Cut – Release Date: September 24th
From the incredible mind of Hideo Kojima and Kojima Studios comes a brand new version of one of the most critically acclaimed games of last year. Death Stranding was an open-world action-adventure game that allowed you to play Sam Bridges, played by the incredible acting talent Norman Reedus, as he travels through the land and tries to connect the last survivors of a decimated America. It was a game that stood its own in the world of video gaming. A story unlike any other. Now it’s back, and it’s been improved to allow players an even deeper experience. Jay Boor, Head of Publishing for Kojima Studios, said this about the new content coming to Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. “For starters, the content that we’re introducing to Death Stranding Director’s Cut was all built and developed from the ground up, following the launch of the original Death Stranding. Everything from the Firing Range area, to the additional missions, to the all-new Fragile Circuit racing mode, the aim was to introduce new content that would further expand the world within Death Stranding while enhancing the core game experience. The new content isn’t simply bolted on either, it’s been carefully woven into the core game experience and will be made available through discovery as you play. Most of the new content is fairly easy to find, though there are some bits and pieces that will take some time to find and unlock. ”
New PS5 Features:
- “Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.
- Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.
- Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).
- Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.
- Choose from two picture modes – performance mode with scaled 4K and up to 60FPS or fidelity mode in native 4K -both with HDR support**, so you can enjoy stunningly clear graphics and advanced texture streaming.
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut offers a Widescreen Mode for an ultra-wide play experience, using the console’s standard 16:9 aspect ratio to display letterboxed gameplay equivalent to 21:9 aspect ratio.”
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Release Date: September 24th
Yes, the original Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been out for a while now. It’s currently sitting at a 73 in Metacritic so it’s a pretty great game. Well, someone’s been missing from the party but they’ll finally be able to join. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is finally releasing on the Nintendo Switch this September 24th. Nintendo fans will finally be able to traverse the world of this Dragon Ball Z while playing as their favorite Saiyan. Banda Namco describes the story as one where players “Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe. ”
Lost Judgement – Release Date: September 24th
The sequel to the Yakuza spin-off, Judgement, is set to release on September 24th. If you’re a fan of Yakuza then you’ll enjoy the Judgement series. It takes a different approach and has a different tone but it still contains a lot of what made the original Yakuza games so much fun. Lost Judgement looks to continue that trend. Throughout the game, the main character, Yamagi will enter different groups and situations to complete his investigations. One will take him to Seiryo High School, where he will investigate some recent bullying accusations. As a high schooler, you’ll be able to attend different classes and infiltrate various clubs. Dance Club, Robotics Club, Boxing Gym, and you’ll even have the chance of infiltrating a Biker Gang. It’ll be exciting to see what sort of minigames and plot twists are in store for us. For more information on the story check out the official Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios’ synopsis. “December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence. “Three days ago, a dead body was found in an abandoned building in Yokohama. Have you identified it yet?” he proclaims as confusion cuts through the courtroom. His defense lawyer, Saori Shirosaki, does not doubt that crucial details of the situation have been overlooked, as Ehara was not even tried for the murder. She contacts detective Takayuki Yagami to investigate this further. How could Ehara have committed two crimes at once? Was the sexual battery just a cover-up? Has Ehara gamed the entire justice system? As victims surface and Yagami digs farther into the truth, he is faced with a question: Defend the law, or enact justice?”