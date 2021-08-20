Video Games You Should Play: Persona 5

Persona 5, the critically acclaimed JRPG adventure game by Atlus, is one of the most complete experiences of this generation and a game that you should play. Persona 5 is a game, ” about the internal and external conflicts of a group of troubled high school students – the protagonist and a collection of compatriots he meets in the game’s story – who live dual lives as Phantom Thieves. They have the typically ordinary day-to-day of a Tokyo high schooler – attending class, after-school activities, and part-time jobs. But they also undertake fantastical adventures by using otherworldly powers to enter the hearts of people.” as stated on Atlus’ main page for the video game. So why should you play it? It is a complete gaming experience. The gameplay, storytelling, and characters are all done incredibly well. Atlus really put together everything that made the past titles a success and added what they’ve learned throughout the years to make something truly special.
Gameplay
The gameplay is a mix of exploration and turn-based combat. You explore different areas of Japan, most of your time will be spent in Shibuya while meeting new characters and visiting shops. You can also get yourself a job and even if a relationship if you play your cards right. All these actions aren’t without reason either. The gameplay features different mechanics which include monster capture, dungeon exploration, and character development. You will try to build up your social stats so that you can progress through different events more smoothly. Level up your Charm and you’ll be able to smooth-talk your way through situations. Build up your Proficiency and you’ll be able to build stealth gadgets more efficiently.
It features an intuitive battle system that combines many mechanics that we’ve grown to love, and it works incredibly well. During your dungeon crawls you will across what is known as Personas. Engage a persona in battle and you will be thrust into turn-based combat. During the combat aspect, you will have the ability to do multiple actions. You can either battle the persona, talk to it, or run from it. When doing battle you can choose to do battle yourself via melee weapons and guns or you can entrust the fight to your choice of Persona. A Persona is a monster that you have captured in your masks. This is a unique ability that only you possess. Other characters are only allowed to control one Persona but your possibilities are endless.
Persona System
Once you capture a Persona there is a lot of things you can do. You can either keep it and level it up. Use it for your battles. You can also take it to the velvet room where you can combine Personas to gang stronger abilities and forms. If you don’t want to keep them you can also simply make them into a trinket that can aid your team. The system is rewarding and encourages you to constantly gain more Personas.
Story Behind the Mask
The story centers around your character’s sudden eviction from his home and school following a heroic act gone wrong. You start in your new school as a delinquent. While on your first day you and your new friend, Ryuji, get transported to a mysterious castle. You end up finding out that this world is the world of a corrupt heart. You get captured and pushed to your limit. Eventually realizing that you don’t want to be shackled while you watch your friends get beat, you discover your Persona. In this world, Personas are gifted to those who wish to rebel against the corrupt. Throughout the story, you will meet others with the same will instilled in them. Together with the friends, you gain along the way you build a reputation for yourself as you try to clean the corruptness present in people’s hearts.
Characters
Along your travels, you will encounter characters that can aid in your adventure. These characters can either join your party and unlock their own personas or they can aid you differently as confidants. Either way, the way that Persona 5 weaves its characters and relationships is truly engaging. It is refreshing and really helps you grow attached to these characters. We won’t say too much because we want you to be able to experience this amazing story for yourself. Not to mention there is Igor and the Blue Velvet Room. Igor is the prison guard that holds you captive in your dreams. Along your journey, you will end up in his blue velvet room and each time he will reveal a little bit more about the world. Here you can develop your personas and complete your persona compendium.
Why Should You Play It
Persona 5 offers one of the most invigorating experiences ever releases on the console in any generation. The relationships that you can weave and the moments that you can experience are truly breathtaking. The gameplay will have you coming back to every dungeon and making sure you uncover every rock. The Blue Velvet Room will have you returning and making sure you team of Personas is top-notch and unbeatable. Persona 5 is a truly great experience. One you shouldn’t miss out on. And with an average completion time of 140 hours, you will have plenty to do.