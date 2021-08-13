Video Games You Should Play: The Blackout Club

The Blackout Club is a cooperative horror experience developed by Question. The Blackout Club refers to a group of teenagers that experience these blackouts where you wake up with scratches and dirt all over but no recollection of the night before. From the developer’s website, “There are others like you. Your new group of friends bonded over this shared secret, forming a club to investigate the cause of these BLACKOUTS. Together, you discovered a network of bizarre underground tunnels, hidden just beneath the surface of your quiet community. An uncanny, disorienting music beckoned from below.” It is available on Playstaion 4/5, Xbox One, and Steam.
What is the Blackout Club?
Well, it’s a group that some teenagers have organized that serves to solve the mystery behind their blackouts. These teenagers have managed to keep themselves awake and avoid the blackout. The story starts with your friend claiming there are strange things going on and that they want to investigate it. A few days after this they mysteriously disappear which pushes you to finally take action and investigate the cause of all this. You join the blackout club and join them in their investigation of the mysterious secret that lies beneath the town of Red Acre. Once you’ve managed to keep yourself awake you are free to explore the city and look for clues.
The Blackout Club is a four-player cooperative horror experience. So you can bring your friends and explore the town with them. You start your game in the Blackout Club’s headquarters which feels like an abandoned train. Here you are able to pick your powers and gadgets before setting out. When you first start you can only choose one gadget and a level one skill. As you progress the story more powers will open up and you’ll be able to level up. These powers and skills are usually more tactical than offensive since this game is more about stealth than anything else. Before setting out one of the players must head to the map and choose a quest. These quests usually pertain to obtaining some clue or sabotaging the Sleepers, the resident adults that are under the blackout, and these will grow more difficult and complex as you level up.
Once you’re fully equipped and ready to go then you and your friends step outside of the train and you will be thrown into the neighborhood where you will encounter Sleepers and other enemies patrolling the streets and trying to keep whatever is happening a secret. The world of The Blackout Club encourages stealth over mayhem by giving the players a Sins meter. Commit more sins which include stuff like being seen, knocking out Sleepers, and the Shape will be on your tail. The shape is a creature that is impossible to beat and that you can only see when you close your eyes in-game. You may escape him but it will be terrifying and difficult. If he takes you down then one of your friends will need to find you and snap you out of the black out.
Why Should You Play It?
The Blackout Club brings cooperative gameplay and mixes it with horror and puzzle mechanics for a game that will have you and your friends on the edge of your seats. And it does it extremely well. The quests don’t feel repetitive thanks to the world and the endless possibilities that the neighborhood holds. The powers are interesting and combine well when you have friends in your lobby and you’re tackling a quest together
One of the aspects of the Blackout Club that really set it apart is the community and the lore behind the game. The developers have developed a system that has the community engaged and perplexed. They are known in the game as The Voices. The Voices are in-game “Gods” so to speak that will speak to the gamers in between quests while they dream. Every voice has a different personality and represents different view points. The Blackout Club wants to figure out which voices are good and which ones are evil. They could all very well be evil. Occasionally you will also get another member of the Blackout Club, named Devin, trying to help you out and give you clues.
This is what makes it so interesting. Question offers you a bread crumb trail that you must follow and try to untangle. You don’t have to do it alone though. The community has banded together and created posts, websites, and even a podcast to help narrow down what exactly is happening with The Blackouts. The developers also like jumping into people’s games to try and slow them down as Stalkers. Stalkers are in-game enemies that are controlled by real-life players. They are meant to distract you and make it harder for you to complete your quest.
The Blackout Club is an innovative take on cooperative horror. A game that will keep on giving. Even to this day the mystery has only been partially been solved and the game has been out for almost a year. Will you join the Blackout Club and dive deep into the mysteries of this neighborhood? Let us know in the comments below!