Video Shows Us What Julius Caesar May Have Really Looked Like

There are actually plenty of arguments, debates, and discussions on what historical figures actually looked like, but unless someone invents a time machine it’s likely that we’ll never know. The program in this video makes it possible to at least take an educated guess based on old writings, busts, and other sources that are there and ready to be used if a person just looks for them. Julius Caesar is the example this time around and as one might be able to assume he’s one of the many that people wouldn’t have a solid clue about since the examples that have been given before this video came out are kind of horrific and likely not one hundred percent exact since using a stone bust or a coin as an example isn’t the worst, but it’s not entirely accurate either. The program used in this clip is a bit eerie simply because there are so many loaded templates that are ready to be used that it gives the impression that anyone could be recreated from scratch just by knowing at least a little bit about their looks.
It’s not likely to be an exact match, but the resulting figure that’s created is a bit scary-looking but does appear as though the figure could walk off the screen and be accepted as a member of society. Julius Caesar is one of the many historical characters that has been discussed and debated for years following his demise, from his life to his looks to the legacy he left behind. Like so many others that have made their mark on ancient history though, what Caesar looks like is unclear since even with a pretty good description that helps with this program, it’s fair to state that what is finally revealed might be close to faithful, but without a firsthand look at the man, it’s not likely that many will ever get his features entirely right.
One of the biggest problems with describing ancient historical figures is that it depends heavily on the descriptions that are given or that are left behind, since some figures might have been made to look mighty, handsome, beautiful, in constant good health, and so on and so forth. The truth is often far different since some figures might have been weak or disfigured in some way, but didn’t want to show any sign of weakness or suffer disfavor from their followers. One has to remember that back in ancient times humans were still hung up on appearances since the image of strength and wisdom was still very prized back then. That’s why a lot of the figures we tend to see in books and in paintings take on the look that the artist was given to represent or the opinion of the artist in the absence of any direction. Many do their best to deliver a good estimate of what ancient individuals looked like, but the truth is that without being there, the best that anyone can do is guess and take from old texts what might have been common in those days.
Sadly, even historians are a bit handicapped at times since the truth is that historical texts can be just as inaccurate as anything given that the point of view of the author can be skewed and the writings that some take as the best authority could be a grand joke to be played on future generations. It’s hard to think that so few have ever admitted this, but the fact is that a lot of people want to believe that the world has gone the way they expect it to be and that history is the certain thing that we’ve seen in the various texts and findings of various researchers that have gone to great lengths to determine what happened so long ago. It also invites paranoia to think that anyone within ancient times was being anything but sincere when it came to leaving behind evidence of a civilization that was at one time very different than what we see today. But the fact is that history isn’t too hard to skew, since it’s been done a few times in the past few centuries in one manner or another, and people still continue to quibble over how things went back in the day.
Historians are easy for people to trust since a lot of folks trust them thanks to their years spent studying, their expertise, and their ability to cut through potential myths and legends to get to the truth. But the fact is that there’s still a lot that even historians don’t know and it’s fair to say that whatever a man like Julius Caesar looked like, it’s very possible that we won’t ever know the absolute truth. But this program came up with a good estimation it would appear.