Video Tackles Everything Wrong with Sonic The Hedgehog Movie

I get it, you might roll your eyes at this and wonder ‘what now’ since Sonic the Hedgehog was already reamed and redone after those horrific teeth showed up in the original trailer and people started complaining that they wanted Sonic redone in his cartoon image. Okay, so I can grant that one was kind of disturbing, but as much fun as this movie was there were a few things that were easy to look cock-eyed at throughout the picture. This is one of the reasons I’ve taken to loving CinemaSins even though I’m still one of those folks that loves to enjoy the movie and not ruin it with too much analyzing and breaking down of the entire plot and its characters. Thankfully there’s this developmental process that allows a person to switch their mind on and off and allows us to either enjoy something or look at it critically and then allows us to switch off our brains again and enjoy it again. There’s like a technical term for it but I prefer to just call it GROWING UP. A lot of people did really enjoy this movie and that’s great since it was fun if you can suspend your disbelief for a while and just go with it. With that being said, let’s dive in and just pick out a few things that don’t make a whole lot of sense but still contributed to the movie.
Let’s talk about Sonic’s speed, one of the biggest points of the movie and also one that invites a couple of big gaffes. For one, he’s just really fast, fast enough to pitch to himself, call out signs for the pitch, play about in the outfield, and then hit the ball while somehow still running around in the outfield. At the speed he moves it’s likely that Sonic could possibly become the best ballplayer in the world largely because if he were smart enough he could figure out just where to hit the ball, how hard, and in what direction he wants it to go. In other words, his speed is impressive and amazing and should give him the biggest crutch in the world when it comes to learning pretty much anything. But instead he gets emotional, runs too fast, and creates an EMP that knocks out most of the western power grid. So that’s pretty fast, but a little bit before this he was clocked at 296 mph on a radar gun, which as the video mentions is about how fast a race car can travel. You can see those coming, but Sonic is supposed to be a blur. Plus, at that speed once can imagine that slowing down would require A LOT of space and even touching someone would send them careening backward, forward, or whatever way they were facing at the time. That’s if they’re lucky of course, since the force generated by that kind of speed should, according to science, kill Sonic as well as the unfortunate individual he touched. Think of it this way, he was clocked at 296 miles an hour, traveled from Montana to the Pacific and back in mere seconds (never mind what might have been in his way) with a fish that somehow wasn’t scaled, de-boned, and torn apart from the force of the passage, and he created a general mess in the bar all without damaging a single individual or himself. Voila, movie magic!
And the bar, which is a funny scene no doubt but kind of head-shaking, is another sticking point since not only would this imply that he’s done such a thing before, but the dart scene is simply astounding since the woman is lucky to be alive without any gaping holes punched through her by a dart traveling hundreds of miles an hour, and the effect of those punches he delivered to the big guys face should have felt like more than powder puffs considering the speed he was moving at. And yes, cell phone cameras are prone to the same slowed condition that everything and everyone else is since they too operate in a world where physics are very real. So all this means is that Sonic is inordinately tough and somehow immune to the effects his speed causes, or movie magic is a truly powerful force. Considering that Sonic was knocked unconscious by his close proximity to an explosion I think I’ll go with the latter. Again, I enjoyed this movie and thought it was a lot of fun, but that darn old thing called logic just rears its symmetrical head every now and then and has to make sure that we understand what would happen if any of this took place in the real world. Sonic is definitely a cool creature and a lot of fun to watch, which is why there’s going to be sequel.