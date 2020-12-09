Video Teaches You How To Build Your Own Wearable Robot Costume

Anytime it comes down to making a costume of any sort, especially ones with moving parts and a lot of detail, one has to imagine that they’re going to need materials and tools that they don’t already have and don’t normally possess to get the job done. Giving credit to this woman is easy since this is a lot of work and she took a great deal of time to create everything with the kind of painstaking accuracy that one could hope for. While it is just a costume at the end of the day one can assume that it’s pretty solid and wouldn’t crumble under the weight of a single hit unless someone something solid into this outfit with a significant amount of force. This is obviously a person that knows her way around power tools since she puts this suit together with apparent ease as she shows just how meticulous and precise the thing needs to be from the first moment she starts crafting the various pieces from wire mesh to the moment when she assembles it completely and creates something that most people would be proud to wear to a Comic-Con. Every detail of this suit is absolutely fantastic since it looks like something that might have been worn through a few battles thanks to the ‘scarring’ that she put on it with various colors and tools to make it look a little more authentic.
The idea of creating a robotic suit that can be worn is nothing new but it does feel as though people are continually trying to come up with a new way to make it look, or some way to make it a little more impressive. This attempt is pretty cool since it does look like a person can move about in it, but the slightly blocky nature makes a person wonder how quickly a person can move and how limited their mobility might be. That’s the trick with robotic suits though since the impressive nature of them is great and the look, when this much care is taken, is usually spot on, but the whole idea of how mobile a person would be while wearing the suit is in question. While it’s not an issue for this suit, one would have to wonder about the weight of an actual robotic suit since that feels like a lot of metal to be packing around, even if people want to believe that there’s a way to distribute the weight or make a stronger suit out of more flexible and lighter metal than what many people might think is necessary. In other words, a suit that looks as impressive as the rolling tank this thing appears to be, but with the flexibility and power of something akin to Iron Man.
For cosplay, this suit works in a big way, but there are a lot of steps that are included in making the suit depending on how detailed and how impressive a person wants to make it since as any person can probably guess, there are a few tools needed for this, and the materials might not be too spendy on their own, but together it’s going to cost a bit. A lot of cosplayers actually make a living with their hobby and are therefore able to afford the materials and tools that they utilize in creating their suits, as quite a few of those that attend conventions, before the pandemic anyway, either know or have learned how to make the various pieces of armor and other costume accessories that can usually be seen at such conventions. Some have become so good at it that the end result looks like something that could have been created as a movie prop, as their skills have progressed to such a level that banging out a suit of armor or another outfit still takes a while, but the end result is something unique and impressive. This robotic suit could possibly use a few touches and a bit of fine-tuning, but it turned out to look pretty cool, especially considering that it’s wearable and looks pretty solid.
The world of cosplay is one that a lot of people have fallen into over the years and some are quite exemplary at since this level of detail isn’t even as far as it can go, even if it’s insanely fun to watch and even a bit possible to grow jealous of since folks that do this have a definite focus that’s hard to beat. There’s no denying that a project such as this takes a great deal of time, money, and a lot of patience to deal with since there’s no doubt that accidents happen sometimes and people need to start over on one piece or another. But the end result is usually the same, and it’s nothing short of awesome.