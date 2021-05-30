Video Teaches You How to Throw an Axe Like a Boomerang

Only in a fantasy adventure such as Dungeons and Dragons would a person WANT an ax to come back to them, and even then be would hope it would be a magical quality of the weapon and that the handle would expertly slap into their grip. Otherwise, this is something that no one should attempt unless they’ve been practicing with a less than lethal implement considering how much damage a simple handaxe can do. Apparently though, Master S. Kamaraj has been doing this for a while and can even produce the same effect with a double-sided ax. The manner in which he catches the weapon is about the only safe part of this technique, but even then it’s easy to see that he brings the blade of the ax between his hands in a fairly safe but still worrying manner. One of the last things that one might think about when tossing an ax is that it will come back to them since the weight and function of an ax is a big concern if trying to do this. But the boomerang action that’s performed is kind of insane since it is a little impressive, but it’s not practical in the least bit since unless the blade of the ax is razor-sharp and hits the target just right, then the moment it hits anything it’s going to stop and kind of ruin the effect and the purpose. The thing about axes is that they’re the type of tool that can be used for a lot of different things if they’re sturdy enough and kept sharp and capable. Axes are the types of implements that can be specialized or for multiple uses since they’ve been in use for a long, LONG time when it comes to humanity, and they’ve served a very wide range of purposes, from building and crafting to warfare. It might not sound like it, but there are a lot of various uses between the two examples mentioned since axes are useful tools that have served humanity for longer than people realize.
This isn’t something that a person would want to try with a heavier ax, simply because it wouldn’t work. Without having to go into the mathematics of it, the common sense behind this video is that the ax isn’t that heavy and as a result can make the flight without being forced to succumb to gravity quickly and without hesitation. This type of weapon is bound to be very light and possibly less durable, but that part is debatable. Lighter weapons can sometimes be incredibly tough and compact. But just taking things at face value it doesn’t appear that the weapons this individual is throwing are bound to hold up in battle, and aren’t likely meant to since this feels more like display than anything. Plus, if anyone is paying attention or has paid attention to weapon demonstrations in the past, tossing your weapon is something that is typically only done if someone has the kind of skill or has extra weapons on their person, making it easier for the individual to toss one weapon to test the defenses of their opponent. If anything, this is an impressive display that might have been far more interesting had the knowledge of what happens when tossing a weapon in battle wasn’t known to so many at this time. But one of the basic ideas of war is that if you toss your weapon at the enemy there’s only so much that can happen. Either the enemy will be damaged and think twice about coming forward, or you’ve just handed the enemy your weapon and have one less to fight with.
Obviously there are more options to pick from than this, but the fact is that throwing a weapon does take a lot of skill if one is going to make it count, or look even half as cool as the individual in the video does. Tossing anything that has an edge to it is a risk, especially if the implement is going to come back. Boomerangs are an interesting implement that not everyone knows how to use, but shaping a handaxe to be used in the same manner as a boomerang is something that counts as a specialized function that wouldn’t be much good simply because using it in a fight would only be useful if the opponent didn’t find a way to knock it down, which is a huge risk since just tossing it over their head or around them isn’t bound to do much of anything. But getting back to the D&D analogy, it would definitely be a cool weapon to have if it had the return function and was deadlier due to being a magical weapon. In real life though, it’s not exactly a practical weapon.