Vigilance 2099 May Be The Answer To The Cyberpunk Genre

Vigilance 2099 seems to be a game that could usher in a true next-gen experience. Being built by the ground up with the brand new Unreal Engine 5, this interactive Blade Runner adventure is turning heads. Games that take place within a neon-soaked city and desolate landscapes are becoming a more common affair. However, there hasn’t really been an IP that knocked it out of the park. Cyberpunk 2077 certainly had potential, but ultimately fell flat to many gamers’ chagrin. So now, there are some new titles out on the horizon that is borrowing the same cyberpunk motif and introducing all-new worlds. Envoidant Studios are the newest developers on the block that are taking a stab at this genre and it is looking astounding.
A trailer was recently dropped that showcased some gameplay footage. Even though this game is in early development, it is already looking quite nice. The fact that the developers are using Unreal Engine 5 already gives it an edge over the competition. The footage certainly lacks polish, but that is how video game development goes. Any piece of art starts off with a rough draft, then the finer details are established afterward. Needless to say, people are already putting this game on their wishlist. Despite that this title looks like it is being made from a AAA studio, this is actually an independent project. A Kickstarter campaign has been started to help out the development process even though Envoidant Studios teamed up with Behemoth Interactive for publishing. For a game this ambitious, every tool must be taken advantage of in order to reach its goal. There are a lot of interesting ideas stitched into this title and developers now have tools to complete their vision like never before.
Video
Techno Vista Tango
There’s a thin notion of the plot established when watching the trailer. Players will evidently be playing either as a cop or bounty hunter that’s chasing down targets through the streets. Vigilance 2099 will be an open-world game with solely a single-player campaign. As demonstrated in the trailer, this game can be played through the first-person perspective or third-person. Shooting appears to be the primary component to combat. It has a sense of weight to it and the character can fluidly move around during shootouts. It is vaguely similar to Max Payne 3 in terms of how the avatar can roll for cover and keep moving during battles. The city appears to be vast and will have multiple levels of verticality. Players will be free to explore the city either on foot or with a vehicle. On top of that, there are also some parkour gameplay mechanics that players can utilize to traverse the city.
Of course, RPG mechanics are a must for a game of this magnitude. Vigilance 2099 will feature heavy customization for the main character. Naturally, this can be unlocked with money that is garnered through the completion of missions and possibly looting. An extensive melee system seems to be in place. It appears that players can use one-hit contextual takedowns like on Watchdogs. Thus, it is known that there will also be a robust hand-to-hand combat system where attacks and counters must be used. Details are thin are far as how melee actually works. Perhaps, it will borrow the simple mechanics of the Uncharted series. On the same token, it could possibly go as deep as Sleeping Dogs. Only time will tell as development continues.
Tears In The Rain
According to what the footage shows in the newest trailer, there will also be dynamic weather effects. Rain seems to show off the ray-tracing toolset of Unreal Engine 5. It certainly makes all the difference and helps make the environments pop. Chances are that weather could also affect the actual gameplay. Players will be chasing down their bounties throughout the cityscape, achieving inhuman feats in the process. There are a few options on what to do with the targets. They can kill them, capture them or interrogate them. Depending on which route the player takes will yield better rewards. Thus, players can scan the environment to accumulate information on their target. One can assume that maybe this feature will work similarly to Shadow of Mordor. This is shown several times in the gameplay footage. The environment itself can also be manipulated for the player’s favor.
There will be hacking features in this game where players can jack into systems and use them. Like any other cyberpunk tale, this futuristic city has an entire nervous system that is connected to cyberspace. It is almost like another natural element to weaponize. Players can hack into systems and corrupt security droids to make them shoot at their target. Players can also hack into the cameras and scout areas to find other pathways to take. Of course, all of the gameplay elements that were mentioned are going to be expanded as development continues. From what was seen, things seem to be to a good start. This game was put on over ten thousand wishlists within a single week. So, apparently, there are players out there that are yearning for a solid cyber-noir thriller. The cyberpunk genre has oodles of potential and it is very difficult to translate it into a video game medium. At the very least, there seem to be lots of love and care taken into Vigilance 2099 in which many people are taking note of.
Synthwave Sea
Even though the gameplay seems fairly solid at this point, there’s still lots of work to do. Vigilance 2099 is a tall order to achieve and Envoidant Studios is taking every measure for its success. There isn’t an estimated timeframe in which when this game will be released. It very well is another couple of years before players will get their hands on it. Nonetheless, it is exciting to see developers taking the initiative to use the newest tech to ensure a next-level experience. When it comes out, one is willing to bet that this IP could very well be worth the wait. Vigilance 2099 will be available for the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation whenever it gets released.