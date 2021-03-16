10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vincent Morales

When a couple makes the decision to wed, they do so with the knowledge that they love one another, that they have chemistry, and that they can build a future together. While there is no set timeline in which you meet, get engaged, and get married, most people give it a little time. And, by a little time, we mean more than the 30 seconds it takes to walk down the aisle at their wedding ceremony. For couples like Vincent Morales and Briana Morris, however, time was not on their side. The Married at First Sight couple met while he was in his tux, and she in her wedding gown, as they met at the end of the aisle between the wedding march and the vows. It’s not traditional to meet your bride at the altar, but reality television says differently. Who is Vincent Morales? New husband, new reality star? Let’s find out.
1. He’s a Fan Favorite
Vincent Morales is a fan favorite on the show, but it’s not just about him. He’s a fan favorite because he and his new wife have some serious chemistry. They’ve already said they love one another, and they are both very attracted to one another. They seem to have all the makings of a good couple at this point, but only time will tell. Fans, however, are really cheering them on.
2. He’s Sensitive
It seems as if he might be on the sensitive side. It’s not a bad thing, of course, but his new wife doesn’t seem to have the same sensitive nature. She’s a bit more direct and open, and she tends to say what’s on her mind. He comes off as the type who prefers to think things through a bit while she likes to speak in the moment. However, his family did tell his new wife that he has a bit of a temper, and she’s worried about the fact that they did warn her about this and she’s yet to see it.
3. He’s Shown Some Displeasure with His New Wife
Spoilers tell fans that there is going to be a little trouble in paradise for this new husband. They show him unhappy with something Brianna says, and he tells her at that moment that her words turned him off. It’s a bold statement, and fans are excited to see what she has to say that brought him to that point.
4. He Works in The Sales Industry
He’s a man who has a plan, and his plan includes doing all he can with his career. He’s a car salesman, and he does not take his job lightly. That might be, in part, one of the reasons why he and his wife were matched as a great couple. She’s an engineer, and they both pride themselves on their work and careers. They do have that in common. He runs several businesses, and he doesn’t have time to play when it comes to his work.
5. He’s Doing Well in Life
There are many people who do well in their careers, and Vincent Morales is one of them. His estimated net worth as of 2021 is approximately $800,000. That’s not insignificant when you think about the cost of living across the nation as a whole. He began his career with BMW, worked later for Audi, and is now the residing president of his current company.
6. He’s Working on Married Life
It’s not an easy thing for him to do, but he’s working on it. It turns out after his wife made some comments he thought were disrespectful to him, he walked out on her. He only made it to the parking lot, however, before he came back and tried to work things out. He felt his temper flaring, and he knew he needed a moment. His new wife does not want him to feel the need to leave after an argument, but he felt that his temper said otherwise. It might have been a smart move.
7. He’s A College Graduate
Vincent Morales attended the Northampton Community College prior to beginning his career in the sales industry. He decided that working for another car dealership wasn’t working for him, so he decided to found his own. He’s now the CEO and founding president of VMR Enterprise USA and Auto Sales.
8. He’s Young
Morales is only 27. He’s been working hard since he was young, and he’s not allowed anything to stand in his way. He knew from an early age that he was ready to make an impact on the world, and that’s what he’s done with his life so far. He’s only just getting started, too.
9. He’s Bilingual
Morales speaks both Spanish and English, which is not surprising since he hails from the Dominican Republic. He is working diligently with his wife to help her learn to speak Spanish, too. He’s currently working with her by teaching her four words per day, and it sounds like a great way to learn.
10. He’s Private
Vincent Morales does not share much about his personal life with the world. He keeps his social media accounts private, he doesn’t like to talk about himself, and he’s into his privacy. None of those things are bad things.