Vlogger Asks Expensive Home Owners What They Do For A Living

This is definitely one of those activities that it would take a lot of nerve to accomplish since just walking up to someone’s home to ask them what they do for a living to afford their lavish home and lifestyle isn’t possible for everyone. Hey, I know I couldn’t do it, but this TikTok star doesn’t have any problem walking up, knocking on the door, and asking what it is that these people do for a living. Usually it ends up that they’re friendly enough and don’t mind being approached by a complete stranger, which makes it feel absolutely staged, or would indicate that he’s done far more than this and might have been given a few rude answers or had the door slammed in his face a few times. Seriously, walking up to someone’s home and knocking on the door isn’t the issue, it’s asking people what they do for a living that might set some folks off since to be perfectly honest, it’s no one else’s business. That’s why it almost feels a bit staged, as though he might have scouted these people ahead of time since there are times when people might be less than friendly if simply approached by someone they don’t know. Obviously there’s no need to be grouchy to someone you’ve just met, but the fact is that a lot of people aren’t going to be smiling this broadly unless they expected to be asked this question. Still, it’s something that might give a few people a bit of joy for some reason.
Hey, everybody has their thing, and while he’s been asked in the video if he’s ‘that TikTok guy’ it’s still hard to think that some people wouldn’t be defensive when being asked this question, especially after answering the door to someone that they don’t know. It does sound as though he’s met up with a few people that didn’t want to be filmed and respectfully deleted any footage that was taken, which is the right thing to do and raises the estimation of this guy in the eyes of a lot of people. A couple of things that anyone should realize when trying to ask someone what they do for a living is that 1) it’s really none of their business, despite their innocent curiosity, and 2) people aren’t always quite as trusting as this video would make it appear. That’s why it does feel as though some of these are either friendly because they’re staged or because the guy has such a great online presence that people recognize him and aren’t shy about being on camera. If that’s the case though it’s easy to wonder how many houses he’s visited for this type of video. Hey, everyone has a thing and it’s how they spend their time, so to each their own.
It’s easy to admit that there are times when it’s easy to sit there and wonder just what a person that lives in a nice house might do but to walk up to their door and ask them with a camera on sounds like something that a lot of people would object to, and a lot of folks would state that they just couldn’t see themselves doing. It’s definitely something that might force a lot of people to work up the nerve, but some folks are naturally curious and can’t help themselves, though the TikTok star did admit a couple of times that he was nervous about just walking up to some of the homes. That’s natural, as some folks might barrel straight ahead even when their gut is telling them not to, while others might assess a situation and wonder if it’s the wisest thing to just keep going straight ahead, especially if it doesn’t feel right somehow. But apparently this guy has made a pretty good showing of doing this so it would appear that his instincts are sound enough. The professions of some of the folks are surprising when it comes to finding out what they do, since thinking that they make the kind of money that allows them to live where they’re at is amazing, to say the least. It does tend to prove that people will pay for just about anything if it’s a novelty or if they think that it’s worth the money.
What’s really surprising is that a lot of the entrepreneurs have obviously taken an idea that is pretty simple to think up and managed to make it into a profession that has nabbed them a lifestyle that is insane given what they’re selling. Other folks’ professions are a little easier to understand when it comes to the fortune they’ve amassed, but it is a tad frustrating to realize that education, an idea, and the willingness to push that idea forward doesn’t always get you this lifestyle. Hey, just saying.