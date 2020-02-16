Home
TV News
Wait a Minute, is Ray Donovan Canceled or Not?

Wait a Minute, is Ray Donovan Canceled or Not?

1 min ago

This is when the fans appear to have a little too much pull, when a moment such as the cancellation of a show could possibly be reversed if the fans cry loud enough. Ryan Scott of TVWeb has gone on to state that if Ray Donovan could possibly find another network that will take it on and if the fans are truly adamant about seeing one of their favorite shows make the jump then it could very well happen. It’s not a rare occurrence to see or hear fans rail and rant and rave over a show being cancelled, but seeing a how Ray Donovan had hit a certain point in season 7 where it felt as though a climax and resolution was about to happen, it might have been the time to finally step down and do something else while allowing the story to play out as it would, regardless of the fan reaction. This is unfortunately when fans become too invested in a show and can’t let it go because they have nothing left to offer another new show when all is said and done. It’s a bit of a simplistic and not entirely universal explanation, but it’s definitely one that can be used. For others that love the show however, not being able to let the show go isn’t so much a failing as it is an obsession that might not be debilitating in nature but is still an issue since being able to let go of things and move on is a mark of maturity as well as a rational and reasonable mindset. A show begins, it runs for a while, and eventually it has to end. Too many people in the world don’t appear to get this lesson at times since crying for cancelled shows is perhaps one of the silliest things to ever be heard.

Thus far a season 8 has been teased at the most, but it could just as well be a movie that’s attached to the show and could be used to finally gain some much-needed closure to allow people to finally get their stuff together and head out the door when last call comes around. Seriously, a lot of us have our favorite shows and movies that we wish could come back, but the difference between a fan and someone that just can’t let anything go, a pop culture hoarder so to speak, is that a lot of us can fondly remember the programs that we enjoyed while still moving on, where others will continue to rant and rave to anyone that will listen that their favorite shows need to be kept on the air since there’s so much more to tell. This is unfortunately the case with Ray Donovan at the moment since those that want the show to stick around, and there are plenty it would appear since they’ve made their voices heard, are finding it difficult if not impossible to move on since they so desperately want to see the show continue. There is a problem with that unfortunately, but it’s one that a lot of people tend to deny since the whole idea of the story being able to continue is all they can think about, even if it ends up destroying the story they love so much. Nellie Andreeva of Deadline has more to say on this matter.

Every story can go on in some fashion, that’s a given. But it’s not enough to say that every story SHOULD go on. For some people the saga of the Donovan family has hit enough of a crescendo that it should be recognized when it’s time to exit stage right and admit that it’s been a nice run but the show is essentially over. Others however would rather see the story run into the ground until there’s not a shred of creativity left and only the most insane of story lines could be utilized in order to keep the whole thing going. There’s the difference between a good story and one that’s become a running joke. The good story does stop eventually, if not end entirely, while the ridiculous keeps going, and going, and going, much as we’ve seen in Hollywood as the sequels, reboots, and remakes keep coming in the name of nostalgia and the ever-present cash grab. Unfortunately if Ray Donovan sees another season there’s a good chance that it might not be doing quite as well by the end of it. A movie might be a better idea to bring everything together and finally gain a resolution that would satisfy the people that are clamoring for more, but even a movie would have to be done in a manner that would be good enough to encapsulate what had come before what was currently happening, and in what direction the family would be going once it was all said and done. Sometimes it’s best to just end on a high note.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Wait a Minute, is Ray Donovan Canceled or Not?
Check Out The Pete Davidson: Alive From New York Trailer
The Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser is Here
Love Boat
How Has The Love Boat Not Been Rebooted Yet?
Defending J.J. Abrams and His Direction of The Recent Star Wars Trilogy
Video Pokes Fun at the Constantly Changing Han and Greedo Scene in Star Wars
Do You Believe The Theory That Arthur Fleck Wasn’t The Real Joker?
Is The French Dispatch Based on a True Story?
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Tammy Bradshaw
Elm Street
Robert Englund Says He’s Too Old to Be Freddy Again
YaYa Gosselin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about YaYa Gosselin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tracy Letts
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen