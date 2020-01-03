Wait, There’s Going To be a Halloween TV Show Now?

Matt Joseph of We Got This Covered and many others are on the ball when it comes to covering just what’s coming out and what will be showing up on Netflix eventually. When it comes to Halloween though a series feels as though it’s going to be just as messy as the movies eventually became since the timeline and the idea of where Michael is going to show up is still as up in the air as it could possibly be it sounds like. Malek Akkad, the producer of the 2018 version that finally appeased fans, sounds very optimistic about this effort however and is ready to move forward:
“You know, it’s something that we’ve had for a long time and I definitely want to see it done, When we started doing it… this was in development about a decade ago. At the time, I think the thought was we don’t want to cannibalize the theatrical. Let’s keep it as a theatrical event movie. If that starts flowing down, we would address TV. Nowadays, we all know, TV is pulling out ahead of theatrical in a way that surprised everybody, certainly me.”
Does anyone sense impending doom in this decision? The only real way that TV is truly pulling ahead of the big screen has little to do with horror since on the big screen horror movies are still a lot better. Box office numbers and ratings might tell a different story but the idea of taking a horror movie and diluting it into a series is one of the worst ideas that’s ever been allowed, especially since it’s been tried in the past to no avail (short memories obviously), and has brought a massive amount of disappointment. When you really think about it the idea of taking a horror movie and stretching it out is kind of like stretching out a wad of gum that might be great when it’s all lumped together and can be chewed on for hours on end. Upon stretching it out however all you’ve really got is a potential mess that serves little to no purpose unless one carefully re-inserts it back into the mouth where it can continue to be chewed. It’s a strange analogy isn’t it? But the point is that the running time of a movie versus the continuation of a series is something that is hard to beat since a movie has to keep a pace that might seem a bit quick at times but is designed to keep people on the edge of their seat and wondering what’s going to happen from one moment to the next. A series is more or less something that a person can wait for in its entirety and then watch at their leisure, meaning it draws less attention on average and isn’t taken quite as seriously. Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm has more to say on this matter.
Maybe I don’t know enough and don’t look at the ratings system and box office numbers enough, but there’s a good reason for that. Both can be highly deceiving and both can be manipulated in various ways. The most telling reaction that anyone should be going by is that of the fans since they’re the ones that are going to help an idea to rise or fall. It sounds as though the fans might have too much power in their hands, but a lot of people know what they want to watch, and the idea that folks are on board with this one is kind of frustrating since stretching a horror movie into a series isn’t the worst idea in the world, but when it comes to an established horror movie being given the TV series treatment it’s a bit mystifying really since it doesn’t feel as though it will work. When thinking of American Horror Story, as some people might want to reference, it has to be recognized that AHS STARTED as a series and could possibly make a decent movie if someone with enough skill and experience tried, but taking a movie like Halloween that’s been ripped up and put back together only for the latest movie to obliterate the canon yet again in favor of giving people a unified view and putting it into a series seems just, well, awkward somehow. Kory Grow of Rolling Stone offers another perspective when it comes to this subject.
With so many movies having been made for this idea and so many being seen as utter flops it’s no doubt empowering to think that since the last movie was accepted by the fans that it would work to try and switch from the big screen to the small screen to see if it would work and if people would follow. But at this point it feels like something of a misstep that could leave the producer and those that follow landing flat on their faces, so to speak. It’s just a feeling, and I do hope that I’m wrong.