WandaVision Finale Recap: And The Story Continues

Okay, so Agatha was in fact the villain, but obviously not a very prepared one since her ability to cage Wanda wasn’t all that great. If there was any real enemy it was Wanda’s self-doubt and inability to let go. Plus, Operation Cataract, or the white Vision, ended up being pretty tough but was nothing that the recreated version of Vision couldn’t take on, and even speak to in a rational manner. There are bound to be some folks that were disappointed by the finale, and it’s easy to see why, but it’s also easy to see why some people might feel that this is a perfect lead-in to the eventual Doctor Strange sequel, even if it’s only due to the post-credit scenes in which the voices of Wanda’s kids can be heard calling out to her, which should be impossible in a rational world, since they were created by her force of will and the chaos magic that she utilized with such skill at the end. Letting go of her family wasn’t easy obviously, but by the end, Wanda chose solitude, or self-exile, whatever one wants to call it, rather than harm anyone else. It’s fair to say that the folks of Westview won’t be wanting anything to do with her moving forward, though it’s likely that, much like Sokovia, this could come back to haunt her at one point.
Monica Rambeau showed the power that people have been waiting for, so it feels fair to say that later on, we might see more of her in action as people are expecting. Whether we’ll see the white Vision again or not is hard to say, but letting him linger out the ether at this time doesn’t sound like the best option, not when he could still be useful, especially with Vision’s memories, if he happens to assimilate them without losing his mind. At this time a lot of people probably have far more questions than they were thinking would be left once the first season was all sealed and done with. One among them would be why Agatha was turned into a villain, but hopefully that will come with the Doctor Strange sequel, but don’t hold your breath waiting for that since it could be that this is all we’ll see of Agatha. There is an idea though that since Wanda stuck her in Westview as the ‘nosy neighbor’ and now knows where she is, that things could turn around, and Agatha could be seen again. We’ll have to wait for the Doctor Strange movie for that one though since there appear to be no plans for another season of WandaVision at this time. There are plenty of directions to go in, but as of right now it would appear that Wanda has done her part in bringing the next phase of the MCU forward.
Where the MCU goes from here is going to be interesting since wondering who’s going to be the driving force, or if there will be one, is bound to be a big question on everyone’s mind. Does Wanda have it in her to be the linchpin for this coming phase? Iron Man/Tony Stark was an integral part of the last few phases since he was there for almost everything, or was at least in the background or just a call away for much of it. But the Scarlet Witch could easily be the focal point of this coming phase since the acknowledgment that she had power before being affected by an Infinity stone, but it’s also firmly understood that her chaos magic is wild and, while under her control, can spill out during moments of stress and fear. In the comics, Wanda’s power has fluctuated and changed over the years just as it has in the MCU, but in the comics, it’s been seen that she could at one time affect the world in a way that is hard to ignore since the three words ‘No more mutants’ changed everything around in the House of M series. A lot of people are still wondering how the next phase of the MCU is going to go, and since we’ve seen it kicked off by Wanda in this manner it’s enough to wonder if she’s going to be a bigger factor moving forward, or if this was just a tease before the multiverse busts wide open. With the inclusion of Doctor Strange, magic, and the expansion of the MCU into the cosmic arena it’s difficult to say what will be on its way eventually no matter that there is a list of movies and shows coming. If anyone bothers to remember, the MCU was initially kicked off with Tony Stark making his mark by becoming Iron Man. Now that Wanda has the knowledge of who and what she is, there’s no telling just how far her story will go.