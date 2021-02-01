WandaVision Season 1 Episode 4 Recap

Like always I’ll save the minutiae for others to pick up on since the current state of WandaVision is very close to unraveling as we’ve seen familiar faces in the latest episode and a very real sense that Wanda is quickly losing her grip on this escapist fantasy that appears to be of her own making. If anyone thinks that Wanda isn’t powering things at this point they might need to keep in mind that the whole idea of ‘cosmic’ power could very well be the fact that Wanda and her brother Pietro were exposed to one of the Infinity Stones, which awakened very different powers within them. But the sudden expulsion of Geraldine aka Monica Rambeau at the end of the last episode definitely raised a few questions that are slowly but surely being answered as it’s made painfully clear that Monica was one of those that suffered from the dreaded snap that Thanos enacted, and that like everyone else she’s lost a great deal of time. But her trip to Westview was anything but revealing for anyone but the audience since the loss of a drone, the way that the energy field sucked her in, and the fact that it’s discovered later on that anything going in is bound to change and conform to the sitcom appearance that is desired is an interesting twist. One has to wonder though if it’s ALL Wanda, or if there’s someone else that exists just on the fringes, tampering with the signal that’s being put out as Darcy, yes Darcy from Thor, appears to believe.
Jimmy Woo, the FBI guy from Ant-Man, is back as well, and is just as clueless it would appear, but is at least willing to help when Darcy picks up on the broadcast. But their attempt to get through to Wanda using the radio, which is a nice touch since showing the point of view outside of the town explains a lot, is largely unsuccessful. In a big way, it feels as though Wanda doesn’t want to be reached, that she’s happy with this fantasy that she’s living in, and is going to react in one way or another when she feels that fantasy being threatened. This is indicated by the way she simply ‘rewinds’ the moment with the SWORD agent, and of course with Monica. It would be nice to know what happened to the agent, and why the guy was surrounded by a bunch of bees. But Monica’s expulsion from the fantasy was definitely more forceful as Wanda slammed her through the walls of her home and then kept pushing as she was thrust entirely out of Westview. What felt like a less than kind welcome at the end of the last episode was given more context as a relief since after Monica had disappeared SWORD did what was expected by setting up a mobile command unit much as SHIELD did with Thor’s hammer. But now that Monica is back one has to assume that she’s going to have plenty to report once she recovers, especially since it’s fairly obvious thanks to the broadcast that Wanda is in the middle of things.
But with the many HYDRA references, it does feel as though she might have been captured and is being manipulated somehow, perhaps by someone on the inside for all we know. The many people that have been identified could possibly be folks from Sokovia that she knew about, people who died maybe. Or they could be HYDRA agents with false identities that are keeping an eye on her, monitoring things as the narrative of her story continues to change. Unfortunately, as it continues to change it would appear that she’s coming back to the present day little by little, but with a few serious ramifications, one being that she’s realizing once again the real force of her power, and another being that she is now remembering that Vision was killed before the dreaded snap. The grotesque appearance of her sitcom husband was enough to hit a lot of people in the feels no doubt, with his forehead caved in and his sightless eyes looking back at her. But with a single breath, she restored the fantasy and Vision was whole once again. It feels fair to state that a lot of people might have issued a collective sob as they remember what happened to Vision a while back and were hoping not to see it again. But the moment is coming when the reality is going to have to reassert itself since the season is starting to lean towards the reality of what happened, and will possibly reveal more in the next episode.
It’s bound to be a sad day when we have to remember that Vision is dead and gone, but until then it’s going to be a macabre tale that remains to be told.