WandaVision Season 1 Episode 5 Recap

Feel free to let your head spin a bit as you try to assimilate what just happened in WandaVision episode 5. And if you haven’t watched the episode yet it might be best to stop reading and take a look, THEN come back and share with us the uncertainty of what’s become of Wanda’s own little escape from reality. Over the last four episodes, Wanda and Vision have been dealing with a rapidly changing sitcom life that everyone has been rightly confused by but have still been watching since we want to know what’s going on with one of the most powerful Avengers and how in the world she managed to bring the love her life back to, well, the land of the living. But as the season continues to push forward we’ve been seeing cracks in the otherwise charming veneer of Westview, and they’ve been building since episode 1 when it was evident that not everything was as it should be. From toy helicopters falling from the sky to an unknown individual in a beekeeper’s suit, the uncertainties of life in Westview have been getting steadily stranger, until finally in episode 4 the dam of unreality started to break as Wanda not only expelled Monica Rambeau, who had been unwittingly sucked into her make-believe world, but saw Vision as he appeared at the end of Infinity War before she altered reality once again and restored him to his healthy and unbroken form.
But now Vision is starting to realize that something is wrong, and when their twins suddenly begin to age within seconds before their eyes, it’s a little too obvious that things are not as they should be. Even more disturbing is that their nosy neighbor appears to notice absolutely nothing, not even when Wanda uses her powers in front of her, which Vision about has a conniption over. When the boys age five years on a whim it becomes even creepier, but to Wanda, everything is as it should be. Even lecturing her boys on letting go of the dog they just found and begged to keep after it dies from ingesting poisonous leaves, she’s still showing that her own hypocrisy is reaching an all-time high as the idea that she can’t and won’t let go is becoming a truly horrendous issue. This is proven to be even more apparent when Vision receives a message from S.W.O.R.D. at his workplace as he sets up the screeching internet connection we all remember so well and then frees his coworker from Wanda’s effect for a brief moment. If there was any more proof needed that Wanda is behind all this, then we were given plenty of that when footage in the real world was shown of Wanda breaking into the location where Vision’s body had been kept and escaped with him in tow. From that point, the creation/capture of Westview begins to make a great deal of sense, but the levels of power she now wields so easily is becoming notably dangerous, as the response that this provokes might suggest.
It’s safe to say that Wanda didn’t take the intrusion of a S.W.O.R.D. drone into her reality lightly, but when the director ordered his techs to fire on Wanda, to Monica’s genuine surprise, it wasn’t hard to imagine that she would come striding out of her imposed fantasy to deliver a single warning. As though to make her point stick she even dominated the soldiers that had her pinned in their sights and compelled them to aim their weapons at the director before waltzing back into her world. But things are still not was she wants them, as Vision is ‘waking up’ at this point and is beginning to see that things are not as they should be. It’s interesting to find that he wrote a will stating that he wasn’t to be revived since this could have huge implications in his use as a weapon for one side or another in any conflict. Still, his increasing need to know what’s going on, since Wanda won’t tell him, as she’s under the impression that she and the boys should be enough for him, is bringing things to a swift boil as Wanda is being forced to face what she’s done, even though it doesn’t appear that she’s ready to take that kind of responsibility. But the biggest surprise, believe it or not, doesn’t come until the end of the episode, when the biggest guest star on the show at this point makes his appearance. While a lot of people were likely thinking that Pietro would likely come back at some point after being mentioned in episode 4, no one expected to see Evan Peters, since the implications pushed by this are what you might think.
Does this mean the X-Men are on their way to the MCU sooner than we thought? Or is it just some horrible tease? Likely as not, we’ll find out before the season’s done.