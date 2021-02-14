WandaVision Season 1, Episode 6: Yeah, That Happened

Geez, where to start with episode 6 of WandaVision? First of all, Quicksilver/Pietro is in fact a jerk, which is funny since if Wanda is controlling this entire mess then it would say a lot about what she remembers him as. But there are so many references to other MCU movies and other things throughout the show that it’s hard to mention them all without getting carried away. But what happens in this episode is enough to make a lot of people sit up and test their expletive vocabulary since Wanda’s imperfect world appears to have a limit since wherever she’s not the action apparently isn’t happening, meaning that she is the center of the show and the reason that anything runs the way it does. That’s how it would appear at least, since those closest to the barrier are seen to be inactive, while those within a certain vicinity might look and sound fine, but can also extremely erratic and uncertain. Vision has figured out what’s going on, at least in part, and in an effort to see even further he’s actually left Westview’s borders, only to literally start falling to pieces as he pleaded with the SWORD agents to help the people of Westview. And yes, Darcy was sucked into the town when Wanda’s power surged outward, expanding the hex to such a degree that it took over the entire encampment, turning it, funnily enough, into a circus, complete with clowns.
There are plenty of things to talk about in this episode, namely the fact that Quicksilver’s look took on a retro style that we haven’t seen in a while, and the idea that Wanda is creating the effect in Westview, but has no idea why or how she did it. When all she can remember is being alone and feeling depressed it’s kind of obvious that someone might be manipulating her, but who that might be is still unknown since it would appear that SWORD is more interested in eradicating her than in finding out what’s really going on. Or maybe, just maybe, they were assessing the threat she poses and are now trying to shut her down due to their own involvement? It’s hard to know, but what isn’t too tough to figure out is that Wanda’s power has grown in leaps and bounds if all she needs to do is focus on her power to expand the hex that’s encompassed the entire town. But now that Vision knows what’s going on, or at least knows that things aren’t right, it’s going to be tense for the next two episodes no doubt, and fans are likely already making theories as to what might happen if Vision should challenge Wanda and how she’ll react to the realization that she’s actually hurting people in such a profound way.
The fan reaction to who would win in a throwdown between Vision and Wanda is too split to really devote that much time to it, so it’s easier to focus on the show than any far-flung hypotheticals that might happen, or those that might not. Right now it’s enough to think that Quicksilver is yet another figment of Wanda’s obviously fractured mind, as her remembrance of him is just as flawed as the rest of Westview, even if she’s struggling to make it work. Billy and Tommy are coming into their powers as of now, and the Malcolm in the Middle feel that the show was given to start with was kind of amusing since the Maximoff household has changed a great deal in a very short amount of time. One has to wonder just how much the next episode will change, and what Monica Rambeau might have up her sleeve with whoever it is that she’s meeting up with. The idea of Carol Danvers being mentioned was nice, but whether or not she’ll have anything to do with this is hard to say, even if it might spark more theories about the show since the idea of who might win in a fight between Carol and Wanda has been floated in the past as well. Seeing this happen in the show isn’t likely just because it would likely take up too much time, but it’s easy to think that getting the necessary actors wouldn’t work out.
But as we lean a little closer towards the season finale it’s becoming clear that whatever is happening it’s likely we won’t see the cause until the very end, if then. Whether there will be another season of WandaVision is uncertain, since there are rumors that it might be leading into the next Doctor Strange movie considering that the multiverse is already looming and people are wanting to see it applied in a much bigger way. Until then however, it’s bound to happen that Westview will become a much more interesting place.