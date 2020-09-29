Warcraft 2 Allegedly in the Works at Legendary Pictures

Right now the only thing that can really be said about another Warcraft movie is that it’s being lauded as a good idea since there’s a lot more story left to be told and if possible it would be great to see what else can be done with the cast since several of those that starred in the first movie managed to make it to the end. Critics didn’t waste much time in leaving scathing reviews of the movie and telling people just how little they thought of it, but the fans rallied at least when it came to liking the story and finding that they wanted to learn more about it. After all, the Horde is still in Azeroth and as it was said, the war has just begun. The downside of course is that the movie didn’t exactly play out that well when it came to earning what it needed to in order to break even, making it something of a flop that was there and gone before people really knew what was going on. It can at least be said that it did manage to capture the attention of a decent number of fans that wouldn’t mind seeing it come back for another go-around that might flesh out the world of Azeroth a bit more and possibly bring the main characters together again. There’s a great deal of material to work with still and it would be interesting to see what could be done.
One of the only things working against this movie, sad to say, is the same thing that makes it interesting, the fact that it is an interesting game. So many movies that have been derived from video games have gone one way or another in the past that it’s hard to say that any of them are going to be successful until they’re released and the numbers are in. Movies such as Assassin’s Creed and Tomb Raider were thought to be sure hits, but while the latter was fairly successful in its own way, Assassin’s Creed actually angered a lot of fans since it didn’t feel anything like the game and was actually heavily criticized by the critics and the fans. Video game movies suffer the same fate as those movies that are derived from novels and comic books, stripping too much from the main idea of the story and altering things to fit the intended narrative that’s desired tends to anger a lot of fans and alienate them since they don’t fully recognize the material they’re being given. The reason that many people come to see these movies in the theater is that they want to experience the games they’ve been playing on the big screen, with as much recognizable detail as can be given. When the story changes unexpectedly and the narrative doesn’t follow what they were hoping for, it becomes an unwelcome surprise that people have to adapt to and accept, or walk away from since it’s not what they wanted.
World of Warcraft is an extremely expansive game that covers an entire world and as a result, is pretty hard to limit to one movie, but so far it would appear that fans haven’t written it off and are actually hoping for a sequel since the first movie ended in a way that kind of demands one. This is when a sequel is actually warranted since the ending left itself open to the idea of a continued threat that needs to be dealt with, and a grieving nation that is bound to fight back with renewed vigor and the help of its allies, who will also be in danger from the Horde and are better served by joining forces. On the bright side, people actually want this movie, and whether or not it will give the fans what they want, the idea is that it might very well be happening even now. That’s not for certain, but the idea is certainly there. While I’m not usually the type to support endless sequels since they tend to water down the main idea, Warcraft is something that, if executed in a wise manner, could possibly become a popular movie or TV series that might have a chance if those behind the camera are smart enough to give away just a piece at a time and not the whole world all at once. There’s enough material there that the idea could expand and it could grow and grow until the world has been fleshed out and a few very pertinent core stories had been told. There’s a great deal of potential in this story and it could be that if someone is ambitious and imaginative enough that they could keep it going for a while to come. It could definitely happen with the right storyteller.