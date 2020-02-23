Warner Bros. Is Looking to do a Bane Movie

Conjecture appears to be the name of the game when reading what Christian Bone of We Got This Covered has to say about a possible Bane movie. Warner Bros. would be wise to bring up a movie like this really but in order to make it great and make it actually appear to have something to do with Batman, apart from giving yet another look at the dark knight’s origin story, they’d have to find the right actor and let’s face it, Pedro Pascal is a great choice, but he’d have to bulk up something fierce. If people are wanting to see Bane to embrace his Spanish roots then the downfall of this is that there aren’t really a lot of big, muscular Mexican actors that could take on the role. CGI might be an option but it sounds as though it might come off kind of cheesy and not that effective. Tom Hardy did a good job for the movie he was in, but a lot of people were still ready to say something about his performance as it felt like a whitewashed character that didn’t really embrace everything Bane was about. They might say that, but the only accurate thing was the whitewashing since Hardy couldn’t pass as a Spanish individual for anything. But there are plenty of big men in Hollywood that could take the role since Bane is a huge guy and it would pay off to have someone like Dave Bautista or even any other aspiring actor with a huge physical build that could fit the role and make it work.
The hardest part about playing Bane, apart from needing to be a hulking individual, is that he’s not just a beefcake that can break someone’s spine like a dry branch. He’s also a very educated and intelligent individual. His level of wisdom is kind of difficult to pinpoint, but all in all he has a deadly combination of brains and brawn that have challenged Batman in a big way, and that’s not a small feat. A movie showing how he grew to be this way would be rather interesting since it would show the evolution of a young kid that was born into and forced to stay in the prison system until he became a physically-imposing and deadly individual that could think circles around many people and snap most opponents in half without much more effort than it might take to snap his fingers. In essence, Bane is one of the most dangerous Batman villains out there because he has the ability to anticipate, outsmart, and even wear down Batman in a big way. His fighting prowess is greater than most of the opponents that Batman has faced in the past, and his motives are quite a bit different than anyone Batman has ever come across, even if he is just another bad guy at the end of the day.
Right now Dave Bautista might be one of the best ideas that any studio could come up with, but if we’re taking on wrestlers, then why not think to go really big and try to enlist Braun Strowman, aka Adam Scherr? The big man has never technically acted outside the ring but he towers over most people and has the kind of size and build that might make Bane a much more serious threat considering that he actually can pick people up and toss them like rag dolls, despite being a pretty carefree individual. Bane reportedly stands around 6’11”, which is a huge individual since he also weighs well over five hundred pounds. Batman is 6’2″, so he’s giving up well over half a foot of height to Bane and a good deal of weight as well. If Bane was just a simple bruiser this wouldn’t mean much, but since Bane knows how to fight and how to apply the kind of pressure that Batman does in a scrap then it makes for a much more even confrontation, even though Batman has taken Bane down in the past and vice versa.
This is a movie that needs to be kept as close to the source material as possible really, if that source material is agreed upon of course since the last appearance of Bane definitely switched things a bit. All in all though this is a character that has been one of the deadliest Batman villains ever and has taken the dark knight to extremes that not a lot of other villains have been able to do, so bringing him into the mix and giving Bane his own movie makes a good deal of sense. Joshua Olivieri of CBR has a list of villains who have troubled the dark knight to no end, and Bane rates pretty high to be certain. Who the studio will end up casting though is kind of hard to say, but Pedro Pascal just doesn’t sound right for this part, no matter that he’d fit in one aspect.