10 Things You Didn’t Know about Warren Christie

With a handsome face and plenty of talent to match, the fact that Warren Christie has had so much success in the industry probably isn’t that surprising. Over the course of his career, he has built a very impressive resume and he has shown that he can act across multiple genres. In recent years, however, he has become well known for his roles in shows like The Resident, The Village, and Batwoman. Regardless of the type of project he’s working on, Warren is all about putting his best foot forward and putting on memorable performances. Even though he doesn’t have any projects in the works at the moment, we feel very confident that we haven’t seen the last of Warren. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Warren Christie.

1. He Was Born In Ireland

Canada is the country that many people associate with Warren, but he was actually born in Northern Ireland. He moved to England at a young age and spent most of his life there. No matter where Warren is, he is extremely proud of all of the places he’s called home. These days, it appears that he lives in Canada.

2. He Didn’t Get Into Acting Until College

There are lots of actors who fall in love with acting during childhood. These people spend their entire lives wanting to break into the industry, and almost all of their decisions are based on that goal. However, that wasn’t Warren’s path. He didn’t develop an interest in acting until he went away to college. Once he fell in love with acting, though, he put his all into it.

3. He’s Married

Warren has probably made his way to the top of lots of celebrity crush lists over the years, but little do some people know, he is totally off the market. Warren is married to Canadian actress Sonya Salomaa. The couple tied the knot back in 2007. As far as we know, the couple has one child together, a son named Cash.

4. He Was A Soccer Player

Before Warren got into acting, soccer was his main focus. He played for several years and was so talented that he was recruited by the University of Windsor to play there. It’s unclear if he played all throughout college. Even though his days as a competitive athlete are a thing of the past, he still likes to stay active.

5. He’s A Dog Person

In addition to being proud parents, Warren and his wife are also very proud pet parents. Sorry to all of the cat lovers out there, but the Christie family appears to be all about dogs. They have an adorable golden retriever named Yogi. Not only has Yogi made quite a few appearances on Warren’s Instagram, but he also has an account of his own.

6. He Has More Than 60 Acting Credits

I wasn’t exaggerating when I said that Warren’s resume is impressive. He’s been involved in more projects than most people probably realize. His IMDB page reports that he currently has 64 acting credits and the list grows a little more each year. At this rate, he’ll reach 100 credits in no time.

7. He Loves The Outdoors

Warren really loves his job, but just like everyone else, he needs a break from time to time so that he can relax and recharge. When Warren has free time, he enjoys spending it outdoors enjoying the beauty of nature. He loves going hiking and it appears to be one of his favorite ways to clear his head.

8. He Enjoys Taking Pictures

There’s no doubt that acting has been Warren’s main focus, but it’s not the only area of the arts he is talented in. He also has a knack for photography. Warren loves taking pictures and he has shared several of them on his Instagram profile. He’s a natural when it comes to recognizing beautiful moments and knowing how to capture them.

9. He’s Trained In Jiu-Jitsu

Martial arts is about much more than learning how to defend yourself. It’s also a great way for people to exercise their bodies and minds. Warren knows this first-hand thanks to his years of jiu-jitsu training. Some places have reported that he is a black belt but we couldn’t find any concrete information to confirm this.

10. He’s A Fairly Private Person

Waren has never been the kind of actor who likes to share his life with the world. Instead, he has always been pretty private about his personal life. Although this might be a bummer to some fans, keeping a low profile has allowed Warren to enjoy lots of peace and quiet over the years.

