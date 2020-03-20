Watch a T-Rex Get Stopped by the Police for Violating Coronavirus Lockdown

The fact that this video is set to the Jurassic Park music is pretty comical, but that’s kind of where comedy takes a backseat since if Americans think we have it bad at this moment then they need to be reminded that in Italy there is an official lockdown that keeps people from being on the streets or gathering at all. Emma Taylor of Insider has more on this story. We don’t have it that bad here. Yes things are shutting down and parts of our everyday lives are being disrupted with social distancing and the need to stay at home and be with our kids and family for the safety of others. BUT WE’RE NOT ON LOCKDOWN. Folks need to get this through their heads, things are not as bad here as they could be, and those that are promising, or predicting, that things are only going to get worse need to seriously unclench their butt cheeks and realize that the world is not bound to end by disease. It’s unfortunate and tragic that people are dying because of COVID-19, there’s no other way to say it and there’s no positive spin to put on the fact that thousands have died worldwide because of the disease. But acting the part of the doomsayer isn’t helping anyone since all it does is scare the living hell out of a populace that’s already on edge and ready to rebel at any given moment for matters far less dire than this disease.
Some might want to say that the individual was at least trying to practice some form of safety since if anyone’s ever been in one of the dinosaur suits they can attest that nothing much gets out, not even the person’s own personal body odor which can get kind of rank after a short walk if people are to be believed. But considering that Italy has been hit far harder than America at this point it’s easy to see how few if any people would see this as anything but a breach by a person that’s doing exactly what they were told NOT to do. A lot of people are behaving this way across the world since they don’t want to give into the whole fear aspect of the virus, which is a very natural response by anyone to being told that they can’t go on living their lives as they see fit. But in this case it’s likely wise to pay attention and do as as ‘advised’ since the spread of the virus has continued to grow and as a result this has made it possible for the media and individuals to spread even more fear by issuing constant updates and telling us just how bad it can and will probably get. People being out when they don’t need to be is at this time heavily frowned upon, and in cases such as this a quarantine and lockdown is possibly what needs to be done, even if we don’t like it.
One is hoping that we’ll one day look back on these days and laugh at the antics of those that were scrambling so madly to try and survive the pandemic that’s already seen a pretty high survival rate, even among those that are most at-risk, but with a healthy dose of respect for those that will not have made the trip with us. Keeping a sense of humor during these times is highly important since it’s bound to be one of the many things that will keep humanity moving forward in the days to come. Being able to laugh, live, and get along without feeling the need to break each other down and continually spell out the doom and gloom that is befalling the species is important since it falls to us to be the harbingers of our own rise even as those among us speak long and loudly of our coming demise. The more we continue to live, the more we continue to stare our coming doom in the face and say ‘bring it on’, the more we will make it clear that fate will do what it wants and deal with us accordingly. To some that’s an irresponsible and very dangerous way to exist, but upon speaking to our elderly and thinking of what our ancestors might say it’s easy to think that we might find ourselves on the receiving end of a Gibbs slap as they would tell us of the days when they had diseases that are considered minor and could kill wide swaths of people due to lack of proper medical procedures. They might even laugh to think that with our technological advances that any disease would prove too tough to stand against, when they fought for the right to survive some of the worst diseases of their own time. The point is, worrying continually about the virus is not a cure, nor is it bound to do anything but make life worse. Live, laugh, and respect the situation for what is. But above all, don’t stop living. Chris Murphy of Vulture can attest to this.