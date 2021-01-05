Watch Cary Grant Pilot the Millennium Falcon in Darth by Darthwest 2

Well, the editing wasn’t too bad, but it’s obvious that those making these clips are having fun with it since the overall story behind the clips is that Cary Grant can fly the Millennium Falcon when he’s drunk, which isn’t too bad really. But the whimsy that the clip is given is kind of hard to get into if you don’t know the story of North by Northwest. There’s still a lot of creative editing taking place between the two movies since those that might be thinking that there are a lot of similarities between the two stories might need to better explain this in their own video. But all the same, it’s a fairly entertaining clip, but one that some might not get if they don’t understand the full context. It does feel as though those that made this clip could have done a slightly better job of creating something that people would really get into, but maybe someone figured if it was Star Wars they could simply entertain people without as much exposition. But this is what we have, and as a result, there are likely some people that are going to like it, some that are going to watch it regardless, and some that might wonder what in the heck it’s all about.
Star Wars has been a great target to parody and to pay homage to in a number of ways over the years as many people have taken to crossing other films with the popular story in an attempt to create clever and convincing edits that others can enjoy. There have been some that are downright ridiculous, and some that are less than sensible, but then again there have been some that are nothing short of brilliant. This kind of falls in the middle of the many representations that have been made since it not only feel as though Cary Grant might have said no to Star Wars entirely if he’d been in his prime during this time, but also because the acting styles between the two stories were so different that they just don’t mesh quite as well as people might think. But when it’s all in the name of fun one can’t get too serious about it since someone obviously put in the work and was having a good time doing so, hopefully. Sometimes it feels as though clips such as this are being made just to test the sense of humor of the fans and see what they enjoy and what they don’t, and at other times it feels as though we’re simply being given a look into the mind of the creator to see what they see.
That’s the interesting part of any story though, the fact that the audience will see what’s going on in the mind of the writer, the director, and sometimes even the actors. It’s all a story after all and it’s all meant to entertain, so you get what you get out of each and every clip and every attempt, no more and no less. The story that people try to tell sometimes becomes a little muddled when using various elements that don’t really go together, but there are times when slamming different elements together could possibly create something that’s kind of amusing as well as innovative in a way. And if it doesn’t work, then we go back to the drawing board and come up with something else or fine-tune what’s there until it works. There are many different ways to tell a story to be fair, and trying to push one way through is an experiment that people tend to engage in quite often. It doesn’t always work obviously, but there are times when the unexpected hit does manage to fly with some people. In this instance, it does feel as though someone was just having fun by putting a classic character on a classic ship in a manner that told a story without that much dialogue, but in a manner that a lot of people might not fully understand. In other words, Cary Grant on the Millennium Falcon just doesn’t quite work, but it’s a pretty good try since the editing was fairly well done.
Clips such as these that show a type of mix n’ match with different stories is kind of interesting since it’s been done for a while and it’s usually a pretty cheesy effect that has been used for comedy of some sort. But the idea of it is sound enough, though one can imagine that making it mainstream would be enough to rile a lot of fans since unfortunately, Star Wars does have a very toxic fanbase sometimes that don’t like seeing things change that often, at least not if they don’t approve of said changes. But in the spirit of having fun, this was well done.