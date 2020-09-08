Watch David Blaine Pull off his “Up” Stunt over Arizona

All these experts on this stunt and the question is still ‘why?’. Usually, the explanation that answers that question is ‘because it’s a dream, it’s there, or because they can.”. It’s not really a satisfying answer for a lot of people, but when it comes to David Blaine a lot of people have come to expect that they’re not going to get a satisfactory answer considering that he’s going to do things because he figures that they’re worth the risk in order to inspire people. But holding onto balloons in the style of Up, kind of, really feels as though David is pushing the limits of sense in a way that’s almost begging for something to go wrong. He’s assembled a team, he’s been practicing, he’s covered every base he can think of, and yet, there’s still that sense of foreboding that a lot of people might point out is hard to miss. David is apparently doing this for his daughter since he wants something that’s going to be inspirational for her but that won’t scare her. Did everyone get that? Something that will INSPIRE but not SCARE her. If any kid isn’t scared for their parent when they’re hanging in the air by a bunch of balloons well over 20,000 feet up, then they might be a bit off in the head just saying.
In a big way, this stunt is pretty cool and inspiring, but in another way, it’s enough to make a person wonder why in the world anyone would do this and why they would think that it would be a good idea, let alone why the experts guiding them along would even take part in it since they happen to know what happens at certain elevations and how much of a risk it is. Money is a big motivator for a lot of people, the adrenaline rush is another one, but the fact that it’s something to do to prove that it can be done is of course one big motivator that people would gladly argue over when it comes just how sensible this stunt really is. To the average person, it might appear to be one of the dumbest things that a person could do since not only is Blaine way the hell up there, but the risk of being too cold, of having less oxygen, and of passing out at some point is so great that one might think he’d be saying ‘Okay, wait a minute…’ right before getting in the apparatus to start going up.
It does appear that every variable for Ascension was accounted for and that safety was the top priority, but at the same time, there’s so much that can go wrong and so many things that could go awry during the stunt. But that’s what the crew is for, to make certain that such things don’t happen and that everything is accounted for as much as possible. It still feels like a foolhardy effort since it doesn’t take much for something to go wrong, but watching him float through the air the question is still ‘why’ no matter how impressive it looks. Some folks see value in stunts such as this while others might simply wonder at the sense of it all. This is a huge test of Blaine’s personal strength and resolves obviously, and he’s a guy that apparently likes to push himself to do new and exciting things, but there are times when it’s hard to reason just why he does them, especially when a single stunt can be the end of him. The way that this guys brain must work is phenomenal and kind of frightening in a way since it’s obvious that he doesn’t have a lot of fear, and if he does it’s clear that he masters it by preparing for the stunt as much he can while keeping people around him that can help him out when it comes to the logistics and expertise he’ll need in order to pull it off. Obviously the guy has a great deal of influence and wealth to make all this happen since none of this stuff is bound to come cheap, and it certainly doesn’t feel as though anyone would be there just for the experience without getting paid at some point and without money being used to purchase the use of the materials that are needed.
One of the real downfalls of this is that he didn’t set the record for how high a person can go, since that record was set back in 2014. But apparently he did set a YouTube record, which isn’t easy to do. Even better is that he touched down just fine, and everything went as planned for the most part. It’s still a question of why he did it, but again, that question is best left to simmer simply because it’s over and done with.