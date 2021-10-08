10 Reasons You Should Watch The Maid On Netflix

If you’ve had a Netflix account for a long time, you probably remember the days when Netflix originals really sucked. However, those days are officially a thing of the past and shows like Maid are proof. The new mini-series stars Margaret Qualley as Alex Russell, a young single mother who is doing her best to build a better life for her daughter. Unfortunately, however, she repeatedly encounters obstacles that make it nearly impossible for her to make progress. Through it all, however, she somehow manages to maintain an optimistic outlook on life. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s definitely something you’re going to want to add to your watch list. Keep reading for 10 reasons you should watch Maid on Netflix.
1. It Has An Awesome Cast
No matter how good a story is, the people telling it are the ones that can really turn it into something special. Needless to say, the cast of Maid really hits the nail on the head in this department. Margaret Qualley is incredible in her role as Alex. The way she brings the character to life is convincing and heartfelt. Every time she’s on the screen it’s almost impossible to look away, and she isn’t the only cast member who has this effect. Anika Noni Rose, best known for voicing Princess Tiana in The Princess in the Frog, plays a woman named Regina. Alex and Regina cross paths when Alex is hired to clean Regina’s home. Regina is cold — almost to the point of being cruel — and it’s clear that she has no interest in Alex on a personal level. However, when it is revealed that Regina is going through struggles of her own, Anika does a great job of showing the character’s vulnerable side. Nick Robinson and Andie MacDowell also play very important roles in the series. Nick’s character, Sean, is quite a departure from the roles he usually plays, and the series is proof that he has the depth to play a variety of characters. Andie plays Alex’s mother, Paula, who is a talented artist struggling with mental health issues. Andie’s performance is so raw that it’s easy to forget she’s just playing a part.
2. It Provides An Interesting Glimpse Into Mental Health Struggles
Conversations surrounding mental health have become more common in recent years, but it’s still a subject that lots of people prefer to stay away from. Unfortunately, there are even people out there who believe that mental health doesn’t exist. This can lead to people feeling very isolated when they’re facing challenges. Maid takes a deep look into this through Paula’s character. Throughout the series, Paula experiences lots of highs and lows as a result of what appears to be bipolar disorder. Although the symptoms impact her everyday life, she refuses to seek treatment which sadly leads to more issues.
3. The Characters Are Interesting
Not only is the acting in Maid good, but the characters themselves are interesting and fully fleshed out. Although the characters in mini-series can sometimes feel underdeveloped, that isn’t the case here. Viewers will get the chance to learn all about the major players in the series and it will help explain the motivations behind some of their actions. The show also does a good job of making sure that each character has layers which helps in making them more believable. If there’s one character I would’ve liked to see be developed a little bit more, it’s Nate (Raymond Ablack). Although it’s clear that he has strong feelings for Alex, the reason behind them is never really explained. Sure, they met at some point in the past, but what about their interaction made him feel so connected to her?
4. It Explores The Realities Of Poverty
When most people hear words like “poor” and “poverty” a certain image comes to mind. However, the sad truth is that there are millions of Americans living in some degree of poverty and it doesn’t look the same for all of them. For example, Alex’s character experiences poverty throughout the entire series, but there are certain times where she’s able to afford more than others. Still, she is constantly struggling to have her basic needs met. Even keeping a roof over her head is a struggle at times and her experiences with homelessness are a depiction of what countless people are dealing with on a regular basis.
5. It’s Based On A True Story
If you’re the kind of person who prefers fact over fiction, you’ll be happy to know that Maid has the perfect amount of both. Maid is based on the 2019 memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Barbara Ehrenreich. While the story is true at its core, there are some differences between the book and the series. According to Elle, “Most of the major events in the memoir survive the jump to TV, just somewhat rearranged”. Additionally, “none of these smaller alterations actually change the story very much, but the show does make a few major departures from the book in three key areas: Alex’s family situation, her love life, and her relationship with her maid clients.” in the interest of not giving away any spoilers, we won’t go into specific detail about which things were changed.
6. It Has Lots Of Beautiful Scenery
Maid is a pretty dark show overall, but the scenery is definitely a bright spot. The show is set in Washington, and the series makes it a point to show off the area’s natural beauty. Ironically, though, Maid wasn’t actually filmed in Washington. The series was actually filmed in Greater Victoria, British Columbia which is aesthetically similar to the Pacific Northwest. Sometimes the juxtaposition between what Alex is going through and the beauty of her surroundings is almost unbelievable.
7. The Plot Never Has A Dull Moment
Keeping viewers’ attention for the entirety of a mini-series isn’t always easy. Most of the time, there comes a point where the story stops to drop off. Surprisingly, though, that doesn’t happen with Maid. Even when you think things are about to slow down, they just get intense again. Each episode is interesting and entertaining. Instead of waiting for the series to be over, you’ll probably find yourself wanting more – even after it’s finished.
8. It’s Perfect For Binge-Watching
Let’s face it, streaming services have changed the way all of us consume TV. Instead of having to wait a week for our favorite shows to come back on, we’ve gotten in the habit of having all of the episodes in a season released at once. That being said, viewers will be happy to know that all of the episodes of Maid were released on Netflix on October 1, 2021. If you’re trying to find something that you can lay on the couch and watch all weekend, Maid is definitely a great choice. If you’re especially dedicated, you might even be able to finish the whole thing in a day.
9. There’s Nothing Else Like It
Now that we have more channels and streaming services than ever before, that also means that we have more content than ever before. On one hand, this is a great thing. On the other, though, this also means that there are quite a few things on the air that are lacking in originality. Maid offers a breath of fresh air because you truly won’t be able to find anything else like it. Sure, there have been other movies and shows that have been centered around things like poverty, abuse, or homelessness, but nothing quite like Maid. Not only will it entertain you, but it will also make you think which is what all good art is intended to do.
10. There’s A Possibility For A Second Season
Since Maid is based on a novel, the plan was for the project to be a mini-series which means that it’s only intended to last for one season. However, there’s already been some talk about possibly bringing the shoe back for another season. During an interview with Decider, showrunner Molly Smith Metzler, said, “I will say that this is such a labor of love, this show. I’m in love with all these characters, and I could write Alex for the rest of my life. You know, she’s just in my heart. But I do feel like we tell her story, so I’m not sure what that would look like”. She then went on to say, “I do think there’s a lot of maids out there, there’s a lot of domestic workers who are experiencing stories that are as bad, if not worse than, Stephanie Land’s. I think it would be very exciting and a dream world to get to see a different maid’s story in another season. Someone from a totally different geographic with totally different life experience and who probably is a mom.” At the moment, there has been no official word from Netflix on the future of Maid. While some are excited about the possibility of the story being extended beyond the mini-series, others feel like it’s best to just leave well enough alone.