Watch the Simpsons Theme Performed A Cappella by Quintet

It’s very easy to give credit where it’s due since Quintet nailed every sound just right and even went further with it to include Gracie Films and 20th Century Fox. People have been enjoying The Simpsons for decades now and after all this time there are still individuals that are coming into the fanbase. It’s not too surprising really since the show is pretty funny and it has been able to last for longer than a lot of its fans have been alive. There are likely a lot of us that are still alive that can remember when the show started up, and how the animation and story have changed a lot over the years. As soon as the show started growing, so did the fanbase, since up until a certain point, no one really knew that much about The Simpsons. They’ve been a household name for a long time now, meaning that a lot of people can’t remember a time when there were no Simpsons. One has to understand how long ago that was to really appreciate the fact that this show has been around since the 80s, which is considered more than a little old by TV standards.
There are actually quite a few musical groups that take on various theme songs in the a capella, and all of them are quite skilled at this act. Anyone thinking that it’s simple since it’s ‘just making noise’ might want to try it out and see if they too can just make noise. Using ones voice to create music takes a lot of practice no matter if one is singing lyrics or making noises since every pitch and tone needs to come out right if one is going to gain this kind of attention, especially if there are so many other groups out there doing the same thing. Something has to be done to get the kind of notice that other groups might not receive.
Barring that, having a catchy name usually helps, as does being able to have easily accessible videos that people will want to watch. Quintet has all of that so far, so it’s not hard to see why they might have so many views and why they’re being discussed by so many people. Finding talent on the internet is never really easy since there are so many people around the world that are great at doing something and trying to pick a favorite among them is kind of rough depending on how good they are, how prominent they are in their field, if it’s just a hobby and people aren’t looking to get paid (even though most people are), and of course, whether they meet the personal taste of the person listening/watching. That last one is a big deal since if a person isn’t vibing with what they’re listening to or watching then it’s kind of a no-go from the start. But if a person can sit and watch something they like, after finding it easily hopefully, then it’s very likely that they’ll continue to enjoy it and perhaps even tell others.
By now it’s quite possible that a lot of people have already heard of this video and will have watched it at least once if not twice. Some might even consider watching it a few times to try and emulate the sounds that they hear since some of them sound as though they would be easy enough with a bit of practice and a chance to practice with another person. It’s fair to say that there are some folks that just cannot get the hang of singing no matter how they try. Everyone has their own skillset, to be honest, but singing is one that tends to impress a lot of people and drive others a bit wild since the sound of someone that can use their voice in such a manner is often enough to make some people a bit jealous, which is understandable in a way. But using one’s musical talents to mimic TV show themes and other musical pieces does feel like a bit of an easy way to go about things, though recreating the sounds so perfectly is still impressive in a big way.
The Simpsons is a show that has been used in a number of ways over the years as the family, the theme, and just about everything about it has been seen to influence pop culture in a big way. Hearing people sing the theme song is just one of the ways that a person can see how appreciative fans have been and how they’re bound to show that appreciation through one display after another. It’s likely that it will be a while before we see the influence of The Simpsons fade away. Maybe in the next century it will happen, but definitely not now.