Watch This Guy Build an Aquaman Trident Super Soaker

So yes, Aquaman’s trident is pretty cool, but spending $2.2 million dollars to create one out of solid gold would be just a little too crazy. Plus, a trident that weighs around 28 lbs. is bound to be hard to lift after a while. Even brass wasn’t cheap to make this full-sized trident out of, and it was still pretty heavy. But in the interest of making a super-powered super soaker, this definitely sounded like the best option. One of the only problems that can be seen, apart from the weight, is that it’s absolutely huge and would require someone the size of Jason Momoa or bigger to really handle with any accuracy. The design is pretty cool and the function is great, but at the same time, it’s easy to think that it might need to be broken down and redesigned once again in order to really be worth the effort and to take it a bit easier on the wielder. All in all this device looks like a lot of work to put together but a lot of fun once it’s all said and done, so long as a person is strong enough to hold it and aim the pipes at the target. It’s not so incredibly heavy that it can’t be held, but the average person would still find it somewhat difficult if only because anything over ten pounds is going to get heavy after a while.
As far as weapons go, a trident is something that many people might agree is a little hard to get used to since it’s the type of weapon that requires a great deal of skill to wield effectively even if it appears to be fairly simple. Spinning a trident about isn’t quite that hard, but spinning it with efficiency and learning when to catch it and how to move the weapon around your body without causing grievous injury does take a while. In the movie Aquaman, Jason Momoa makes it look absolutely simple, but one has to remember that his character has been trained from boyhood how to be a warrior, and he also has his Atlantean heritage going for him when it comes to his strength and reflexes. In real life, the trident as a weapon definitely looks cool when a person can flip it around and twirl it to great effect, but getting to that point is more than just learning how to roll it over your wrists or shoulder. There’s more technique that goes into the handling of the weapon than many people tend to think since it’s more than just a stabbing weapon, even though that is it’s primary function thanks to the design.
Much like any long pole weapon though it can be utilized in offense as well as defense, but if you’re going to try and attempt the type of spinning defense that was used in the movie where the trident is in constant motion, best of luck to you since this isn’t realistic and the type of stamina once would need to even come close to this level of skill in the real world would be insane. Plus, defending against anything as though your spinning weapon is a wall of force just isn’t possible, sorry. Accomplishing even a few spins with this modified super soaker trident would be nearly impossible as well since the strength required to flip it around end over end would absolutely require the type of strength that a superhero possesses since otherwise, a person would likely get tired very quickly, possibly after the second or third full rotation. But it is a clever design and does look like it would be a lot of fun to use until it became too heavy to hold. Personally, a sword and shield would be a little more preferable when thinking of a practical weapon, but a trident is something that a lot of people might agree just looks cool and does kind of give itself over to this design with a little more ease.
The fact that even a brass trident can cost over $1,000 is reason enough to think that it’s not going to be a DIY project that everyone wants to get in on, but making your own trident isn’t too hard if a person knows how to obtain the right materials and can create a design that they like. Of course, it does take the ability to actually craft something like this since there are many people that aren’t that great at visualizing or assembling such things. But the idea to make a trident super soaker is definitely unique and it’s likely that it would be a lot of fun to handle for a minute or two until a person’s arms started aching from having to lug the thing around. But that initial blast would be worth it.