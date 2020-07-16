Watch This Super Low-Cost Live Action Version of Naruto

This is why we get bad movies, this right here. To be fair it was a good attempt and the bananas used for Naruto’s ‘hair’ were kind of funny, and the fish used as kunai? Yeah, that was pretty inventive too. You’ve got to hand it to fans since they do know how to get together and make something that’s definitely special to them. Naruto has been a pretty big deal to a lot of people for a while now and there have been more than a few people that have shown their love for the show in a big way, but this definitely goes above and beyond, or um, maybe, bargain-basement and amusing. Again, being fair about it, this is a low-budget way to show just how much a fan appreciates what they care about and do it in a way that’s going to attract others and get them laughing a good way. Sure, there are going to be plenty of folks that will look at this and say it’s pathetic and shouldn’t be online, but while it kind of is, it’s still a good attempt at doing something with items that are likely lying around the house. If anyone managed to see the Doctor Who video that went online a while back with David Tennant and Jodie Whitaker, they might have seen just how inventive fans can be when they’re asked to find things around their house.
Being a fan is definitely all a person needs to have the kind of love for a show that causes them to look a bit foolish from time to time. If you’ve ever been to a comic convention then you’ve likely seen some true bargain-basement outfits that probably came from whatever materials were lying around the house. But realistically that’s the spirit of a fan and the best part of a fan base, the willingness to do pretty much anything when it comes to creating a costume that shows just how much they care about something. If it was nothing but mockery then it’s likely that the people in the video would have come up with another way to make it happen, but would have gone so far over the top that it would look absolutely ridiculous. There was some real thought put into this and possibly a lot of innovation since it would have taken some real planning to get some of these shots. And it’s not the only video out there to be realistic, as people actually lock onto these and get a good kick out such productions. One might wonder why and they might scratch their head thinking of how this could possibly gain any kind of attention, but the truth is that fans know fans. That might sound odd, but fans know the effort that it takes to be a fan, and that’s at least part of the reason why these short movies would get any attention in the first place. There’s a unity in a fan base that tends to go above and beyond at times when it comes to something like this getting attention. From non-fans or casual fans, the attention might be due more to curiosity than anything, but at the very least it is a glimpse into something that, ridiculous as it looks to those that don’t know that much about Naruto, is still creative and definitely took some time to put together.
What’s funny is that the representations are pretty much spot-on from a very simple point of view, and thinking of how the filmmaker put this together kind of brings a smile to my face since they had to think of what might look good, what would best represent each scene they were trying to emulate, and how they would need to switch things up in order to really capture each moment. One can’t help but think that the brainstorming that went into this was more akin to a friendly shouting match than anything else since the excitement that appears to go into the making of this video is something that might have been contagious among those that took part in it. In a way, this is something that a young kid might dream up, but as we’ve all seen at this point, fans come in all ages, shapes, and sizes, and thinking that the fan is a bit older and possibly hasn’t grown up all the way yet isn’t really something to mock them for since to be fair, a lot of us that love pop culture never really grew up all the way either. It’s a good attempt at a bit of pop culture that obviously means something to those making it, and the process was likely a lot of fun, so calling this what it is, a successful low-budget attempt at recreating Naruto, feels more than fair.