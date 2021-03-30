We Have to Acknowledge This Sick New $150,000 Death Star Watch

As a Star Wars fan and as someone that’s interested in knowing what time it is every now and then, the answer as to whether a person would NEED a $150,000 watch would be an emphatic ‘hell no’. But of course, many would nod their heads quickly enough to produce a whiplash effect if asked whether they WANT this watch or not. Acknowledging the timepiece is easy enough, but putting down enough money that would serve as a healthy down payment on a home or possibly put someone through college feels insane since only the super to ultra-rich individuals that are also Star Wars fans or simply collect memorabilia such as this would even bother to slap the money down and proudly say that they now own a watch that’s worth more than a couple years’ tuition at an upscale college. For the rest of us, just thinking about it is probably a heady experience since of course a lot of people would love to be able to afford something like this, but the impractical nature of it is hard to miss since a lot of folks wouldn’t even dream of wearing a watch that costs this much out in public, either because they’re worried it might be broken, stolen, or some run of bad luck might cause something to happen. Murphy’s Law feels a little too real sometimes when one isn’t expecting it.
Star Wars™ X Kross Studio
Kross Studio releases the Death Star™ Ultimate Collector Set.
© & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd. pic.twitter.com/5vcWiskMTc
— kross studio (@KrossStudio) March 25, 2021
The description of the watch is as follows per MovieWeb:
“Like the powerful battle station itself, the masterpiece of 281 components highlights notable technical innovations. The hour hand embodies an Imperial-Class Star Destroyer, the bane of the rebellion, while the minute hand appears as a Super-Class Star Destroyer, one of the most powerful Empire vessels. The captivating tourbillon cage represents the northern hemisphere of the Death Star, making one revolution per minute. On the surface of the Death Star-inspired Tourbillon, a green superlaser cannon stands reminiscent of the space station’s kyber crystal enabled power. Each realization of a Death Star-shaped tourbillon cage required 260’328 lines of code, which led to 483 operations on high-technology machines. Made in black DLC coated grade 5 titanium, this 45mm case is crafted to the finest standards of Swiss design and engineering.”
A watch is a nice accessory to have, but there is such a thing as overdoing it, and anything that does more than tell the time and perhaps a couple of other functions is pushing the boundaries of practicality. A smartwatch is definitely a nice piece to have as well, but when it can perform other functions aside from measuring your steps, your heart rate, and various other functions, then it’s becoming a little too much of an enabler. There’s no telling if this watch can do more than look flashy and tell time and of course be a shining example of how engineering is worth an arm and a leg, but it’s fair to assume that what you see is what you get. It really feels as though this timepiece is trading in on the idea that Star Wars fans and those that love the sleek and professional look of Swiss design will do whatever it takes to fork over the money for this thing. It’s impressive, there’s no doubt of that, and it’s a work of art, but unless it’s going to do more for that $150 grand, then it’s simply a pretty showpiece that will likely grace the shelf of some rich individual’s home. Hey, to each their own and all that, but the price is a bit steep since that’s a lot of money for a lot of people, and isn’t entirely realistic no matter how much work went into this thing. Perhaps it’s the fact that the perspective this is coming from is that of an individual that sometimes doesn’t have two dollars to his name, but it’s also coming from the perspective of someone that’s counted those that are insanely rich as friends, meaning that the scope is understood quite well and the practicality of it all still wins out.
The fact that the pot is sweetened just a bit with a real prop from the Rogue One movie still isn’t enough to forget the hefty price tag, especially if there’s no real practical use for any of it, apart from being able to tell time and rely on Swiss engineering, which is quite often impeccable and hard to beat. But it remains hard to say that if one did have the money whether this would be a good buy or not. These expensive creature comforts are likely prized by some folks that would keep it safe and away from harm as though their life depended on it, and as I’ve said, to each their own. Some people enjoy finery that costs an abundance of money, while others, like myself, would prefer that such a watch could do far more than look good.