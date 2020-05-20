Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Webbie

2 mins ago

If you were a teenager during the mid 2000s you probably have fond memories of Webbie’s debut album, Savage Life, which featured the hit single, “Give Me That”. Over the next several years, Webbie released more installments in his Savage Life franchise but he was never able to recapture the success of his debut. Recently, however, Webbie became the topic of discussing after he and his former collaborator, Boosie, got into a heated debate over differences they’ve had in the past. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Webbie.

1. He Is Motivated By The World

Every creative person needs a muse to keep their creative juices flowing. Lots of artists draw inspiration from different things. However, Webbie says he is simply motivated by the world around him. He says the world and the people around him are what keep him motivated.

2. He’s Been In Movies

Although most people are familiar with Webbie from his career as a rapper. He has also done some acting over the years. He currently has 5 acting credits including an appearance in the 2010 film, Ghetto Stories which also starred Boosie.

3. He Was Arrested For Domestic Assault

In 2017, Webbie made headlines after he was arrested for a domestic abuse incident involving his girlfriend. According to reports, Webbie allegedly held his girlfriend hostage at  Comfort Inn Hotel. His girlfriend accused Webbie of taking her cell phone and beating her.

4. The Name Webbie Was Inspired By His Real Name

Like most entertainers, Webbie performs under a stage name. However, unlike several other entertainers, Webbie’s name isn’t one he made up for the same of his career. In fact, the name Webbie is actually more closely tied to his government name than most people realize. His legal name is Webster Gradney Jr.

5. He Hates Doing Interviews

Webbie definitely isn’t the type of person who shares a lot of his personal business. He has actually shared that he doesn’t even like to do interviews. When asked why, he said: “it’s too many questions and I be feeling like people be watchin me or something and I dont like people to know to much about me. Sometimes I feel like they know too much about me already and I aint like that. I’m a straight up gangster and I just rap that gangster sh*t.”

6. He Was Accused Of Sexual Harassment

In 2011, Webbie was banned from BET’s popular video countdown show, 106th and Park. It was later revealed that the reason for the ban was that he had allegedly sexually harassed one of the show’s hosts, Rocsi Diaz. However, Webbie denied the accusations and said that he was focusing on his music and not thinking about Diaz.

7. He Wishes He Stayed In School

Although he’s had a fairly successful career in the music industry, he wants the younger generation to know that rap isn’t the best career path. He shared the following piece of advice: “Be you, go to school and get an education, cause this rap life ain’t real.” He also added that he wishes he would’ve stayed in school longer.

8. He Knew Alton Sterling

In 2016, 37-year-old Alton Sterling was shot and killed by police officers while selling CDs outside of a store in Baton Rouge, LA. The shooting made national headlines. In an interview with XXL in 2016, Webbie, who was born and raised in Baton Rouge, shared that he had known Sterling for most of his life. He shared, “I been knowing him, shit, damn near all my life, my whole career. He used to sell CDs, you know what I’m saying? Like, little dude used to be posted up out there right outside that little store. He used to sell CDs so everybody know him, you know what I’m saying? Everybody in the city.”

9. He Doesn’t Listen To His Own Music

Webbie is a huge hip-hop fan, but ironically he doesn’t listen to his own music. However, he didn’t explain why. Instead he prefers to listen to other artists and says that “gangsta sh*t” is his preference. Occasionally, he’ll put on some R&B.

10. His Music Is A True Reflection Of His Life

Have you ever listened to a rapper’s music and wondered whether or not it was true to their life? In Webbie’s case, it looks like his music is a reflection of who he actually is. Webbie was once quoted saying, “I’m from Baton Rouge Louisiana, I keep a pistol on me everyday,I rap that gangsta shit and I’m a savage on Trill Entertainment.”


