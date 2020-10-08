Weird Al Takes on the Presidential Debate With This Song

There’s a need for laughter to be certain and Weird Al Yankovic is usually there to give us a few chuckles if not a chance to laugh hard enough to make it hurt. Anyone that saw the presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden can certainly feel the tension and irritation that a lot of folks are feeling right now since the honest to goodness truth is that it was quite frustrating and continues to be since the two men continue to snipe at one another without cease, just as the Republicans and Democrats have been doing for quite some time. Without trying to get too political, Weird Al definitely channeled what the people, disregarding one side or another, are currently thinking since the idea that the two parties running the country can’t get along and tend to be at odds at the moment is infuriating when the general idea is that to run the country one needs to have the best interests of the people in mind. Unfortunately, as Weird Al and many others have highlighted over the years, it appears that the most important thing is the public image of both sides, and in this case both candidates, as they attempt to convince people that their way is best, they’re the best candidate, and the other guy knows absolutely nothing.
Does anyone feel like we’re back in high school some days, and the popular vote is really all that counts anymore? That might not be what’s happening, but it certainly feels that way sometimes. People all over the US are picking sides based on what they believe, what they want, and who they feel can help the country survive since 2020 has been one of the roughest years on record since things just keep happening for one reason or another. A pandemic, murder hornets, racial divides, hurricanes, yeah, that’s enough to make a person feel as though we’re living in a literal apocalypse, and yet people are somehow working through it since like it or not, the world as we know it will continue to operate and push forward as much as possible. The only thing people want to know now is who is going to stand at the helm and hopefully lead the people into what a lot of folks are thinking will be a better year to come. Many people are already stating that next year can’t possibly get any worse, but there are plenty of folks willing and ready to tell those folks to can it since tempting fate at this point doesn’t feel like the wisest thing to do. With so much that has already happened, it doesn’t sound like a good idea to say ‘Well, what’s the worst that can happen?’. Seriously, if someone were to say such a thing to the wrong person these days they might get slapped on basic principle.
Life is still moving forward, not at the same pace that many people are used to, but definitely still in a manner that is conducive to moving onward and upward, or at least that’s the hope. It is frustrating to see those vying for the top spot in the USA arguing incessantly with one another like children trying to take the lead of their fellow kids, but the true frustration is the efforts to sway people to either side that are ongoing and aren’t about to let up after November 3rd. It’s bound to be interesting to see what will happen with the efforts to relieve the pandemic, as well as many other aspects of life, after the 3rd, since both men are bound to take a very different approach when it comes to the country, and it’s also sounding very likely that if Biden loses that many people will seek to impeach President Trump once again, though it sounds as though it might be out of spite this time. In other words, November 3rd won’t be the end of an election and another four years of wondering what will become the USA, but it sounds as though it will be the continual struggle that was seen during the course of the last four years. That’s all I’ll say on that since otherwise, this could turn into a huge debate that’s already been argued on both fronts for far too long. Instead, I might play the video above again just to get a good laugh and remember that there are plenty of things that are still worth laughing about, even if the implications are a bit too dire to really ignore.
It’s easy to say that a lot of people are getting tired of the debates, of the constant back and forth that the Republicans and Democrats have been going through for the past four years, but at least there are ways to laugh about it.