We’re All For Hayden Christensen Returning as Anakin Skywalker

Well, the bad news is that we don’t know a lot about the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, other than that it is still coming apparently, but the good news is that production is slated to start in early 2021, hopefully. It’s also worth noting that while it’s a rumor, we could be seeing Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker. If your brain just did a 180 wondering how this can happen, don’t worry too much about it. Obi-Wan’s story will be taking place after Revenge of the Sith and before A New Hope, which covers a pretty good span of time, so it’s likely that Hayden will return as a Force vision, a memory, or perhaps even as the dreaded Darth Vader, as the helmet does come off every now and again, as was proven in The Empire Strikes Back. But even more interesting is a character quirk of Anakin’s that could take part in the story since if anyone remembers, Anakin is a technical wizard with machinery and robotics, meaning that he loves to tinker with anything that keeps him busy. Obviously, as Darth Vader that might not be so much of a love as it is an obsession, but it would still be interesting to see this character quirk make it into the show. There are at least a couple of books of Anakin’s life before and after he became Darth Vader that detail just how he takes to tinkering with various robotics, among them his own limbs after he becomes Darth Vader, as apparently the workings of his own body displeased him in one book and he found the need to make improvements upon the design so that he could increase his mobility.
One of the only really frustrating aspects is that we won’t be likely to see Anakin and Obi-Wan cross blades in this series since to keep the continuity the two can’t meet until A New Hope when Obi-Wan allows Vader to strike him down. It does feel possible that such a battle might happen during a Force vision, which would be great since it would give the fans at least something to go on and could be a foretelling that Obi-Wan has before ever meeting up with Luke. Bringing Hayden Christensen back though might be met with some jeers and boos simply because some people didn’t care for him in the prequels, and had an absolute fit when he was added as a Force ghost in the edit of Return of the Jedi. As it goes with a few franchises, there isn’t a way to satisfy everyone at all times, especially when it comes to continuity and how it works from one movie to the next. But bringing back Anakin for the Obi-Wan series makes a great deal of sense considering that Anakin was Obi-Wan’s pupil, his friend, and like a brother to him. He was also Obi-Wan’s greatest failure, unfortunately, as it was felt so poignantly following Revenge of the Sith.
Like everyone else I’m waiting impatiently for the Obi-Wan series to come around, but it’s going to be a while yet, and we’ll likely have much more to say on the subject before it’s finalized, but at this rate, it’s fair to say that it’s already starting to sound like something that people will want to watch since Obi-Wan was a tortured man by the end of Revenge of the Sith, what with having to fight and defeat his friend and then watch as Padme, someone else he cared about, died shortly after giving birth. Tack onto that the idea of having to go into hiding since his very existence was threatened by who and what he was, and it’s possible that we’ll see Obi-Wan having to do some true soul-searching before he becomes the wizened old Jedi that showed up in A New Hope. One thing that many people are probably hoping to see in live-action though is the final showdown between Darth Maul and Obi-Wan that was shown in Rebels. It’s uncertain that it will happen since it’s already been filmed in the animated series, but it would be a great addition to an already anticipated show that many people are chomping at the bit to learn more about. The idea that Hayden will be returning as Anakin is enough to get people excited, but finding out just where he’s going to fit is still going to be a point of interest since his part will be far different this time around.
It’s going to be a while, but it’s hopefully going to be worth the wait since a lot of us are likely ready to see this happen already. After all, Obi-Wan and Anakin are two of the greatest legends in the Star Wars franchise, so it’s only natural that any mention of them will get people excited.