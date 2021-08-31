We’re Getting Some Clues on an Avengers 5 Movie

One big clue to hold onto when it comes to an Avengers 5 movie is that it won’t be coming until Phase 4 is over and done with and moving into Phase 5 since there are a lot of characters left to introduce and there’s a good idea that Secret Wars will be the next big event that will bring Phase 4 to an end, or close to it. But apart from that one has to remember how things went from Phase 1 to where the MCU is now, and remember that things weren’t rushed so as to introduce one hero after another and integrate them into the overall storyline as Iron Man became the big man on campus for a while as the other Avengers were slowly but surely gathered together in order to finally assemble the team. The same thing is being done more or less at this time since it’s going to take a while to get everyone in their place, get them introduced, and to the point where they’re ready to come together as a working unit. Plus, the idea of how to get them together is needed, and there’s a serious need to know who’s going to be in charge and who’s going to finance the whole thing.
It does sound as though this is already in the works, but there are a lot of irons in the fire at the moment since with the loss of several characters from the story, and one very tragic loss in real life that has altered the MCU by necessity, things are set to change very quickly as new shows are going to be brought in and existing ideas are going to continue. It’s not so much confusing as it is hectic since there are a great number of characters to work with and a lot of stories to work on at this time since the MCU has a great number of reveals to make in the weeks, months, and years to come.
One can imagine that we might see Captain Marvel in a leadership role, and perhaps Yelena Belova making her way into the picture at one point, along with a few other faces such as She-Hulk and even the Fantastic Four. There’s not as much mention of the X-Men at the moment, but one can bet that a lot of fans want to see this group make their way into the MCU since there’s a pretty big demand to see Disney do something special with this group. With everything the Mouse House has going on at the moment though it’s fair to say that we might not see the X-Men until Phase 5, which is kind of a bummer, but with more emphasis on the Avengers and other individuals and teams it feels as though the mutants are being made a lesser priority at this time. But as far as Avengers 5 goes, one can’t help but wonder who will make the team and how many new faces will be making their way to the roster. There’s no telling how long Hawkeye will stick around if Thor will be up for another movie, and of course, if the team will be anything like the original bunch that came together near the beginning of the MCU.
This won’t be happening at the moment though, even if it’s underway at the time. Trying to plot every course and make certain that need to get where they’re going are put in the right position is bound to take a while. One has to think that eventually, people are going to age out of certain roles as well since unlike the comics there’s no magic reset button that can make an actor shed the years overnight. Even with Deepfake technology and whatever else might be used, the MCU stars only have so many years before the story has to be altered to accommodate the aging process. At the moment that’s not a huge issue since actors are being brought in to take on the roles of certain characters that people have been wanting to see for a while, so the idea of anyone not appearing up to snuff for their role won’t be an issue.
She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, the Fantastic Four, and many, many others are already coming to the MCU, so the parade of characters is more than enough to take up the rest of Phase 4 since there’s still plenty to be done. But hopefully, by Phase 5 we’ll be given a good idea of what Avengers 5 is going to look like so that we can gain a better understanding of what we’re in for. Hopefully by that time, the stories will have intertwined once again to produce a perfect setup for the next batch of Avengers to make their way onto the big screen.