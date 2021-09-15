What a Marvel Ultimate Alliance Reboot Could Look Like

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 could have been so much more. When it was first announced that there would be a continuation of the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series, we were hyped. Who wouldn’t be? The formula for Ultimate Alliance is genius. Throw in a bunch of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains while adding some of the series most iconic locations and you have a recipe for greatness. Or so we thought. The first Marvel Ultimate Alliance was fantastic. It featured a diverse roster of characters that we’re able to showcase why the Marvel universe was so loved by the fans. With unique locations that many had only seen in comics and a bunch of costumes to choose from, Marvel Ultimate Alliance truly showcased what a Marvel game could potentially do.
Unfortunately, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 just did not capture the same magic that the original showcased. The number of abilities you could pick and even the costumes presented to each character just severely went down. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 focused more on the team aspect of the characters but it still felt flat. If I were to compare them I would say Marvel Ultimate Alliance was more like a comic book and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 was like a movie. What does that mean exactly? Well, Marvel Ultimate Alliance just had a lot more and it made us feel like superheroes in a comic where every detail mattered and every conversation needed to be explored. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 was more like a movie because it was a lot more linear and it felt that we could basically just cruise through it and it’d still be the same experience.
We want to go back to the beginning. We want a reboot. A newly established Marvel Ultimate Alliance. The developer needs to start with a clean slate and understand that the pressure of past titles will no longer weigh on them. This is a brand new slate of canvas for them to work on. Here is what we think a Marvel Ultimate Alliance reboot could look like.
Gameplay
Gameplay could work as a combination of Marvel Ultimate Alliance and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2. We want to see an incorporation of multiple abilities per character. We want to be able to choose and form our own versions of the heroes. Let’s say we want Human Torch to be able to change his flame blast from a straight line of fire to a burst. We want variety. The idea of being able to work together with other heroes is also something we want to see explored more, but we want it to feel much more special. We want it to be an ability where only certain characters can work together and they should replicate abilities that we’ve seen in comics or movies. The developer could also include a few of their own to add variety but we want the energy in the game to change when a team-based ability is used. We Want to say “Woah”.
Characters
The Marvel universe is vast. We want to see at least thirty characters. With the capabilities of the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and current PC systems we could definitely see that happen. We’ve also thought of a few characters that we would definitely want to see in a Marvel Ultimate Alliance.
We’d love to see Dr. Strange and his magical abilities in the Marvel Ultimate Universe. His abilities are described as ” Doctor Strange’s powers and abilities originally stemmed from tapping into otherworldly entities and planes, chief among them the Vishanti, a triumvirate of powerful beings who granted magic-users temporary access to their essences through spells. Strange called upon the Vishanti throughout his early years as a magician to aid in his battles against various forms of magical danger and creatures, culminating in him receiving the title of Sorcerer Supreme when the Ancient One relinquished it upon his death.”
Spider-Man would be a must. But we want Miles Morales. His abilities are a little more unique and offer a playstyle that would fit nicely in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance universe plus the amount of costumes that we’ve seen from him is incredible. It’s the level of detail that we want. His abilities include “Miles possesses similar spider-based abilities as Peter Parker; he has the proportionate strength, speed, stamina, durability, and reflexes of a spider. He can lift to ten tons, leap several stories, move much faster than the average human, and is generally more resistant to injury or fatigue than normal people. He is also able to stick to walls by his fingertips and feet, enabling him to crawl along surfaces and buildings. Thanks to his spider sense, he can perceive dangers around him before he can see or hear them. However, unlike Peter Parker, he also has bio-electrokinesis powers, including the ability to stun enemies with a “venom blast” and camouflage into his surroundings.”
Another character that we would absolutely want to see in Marvel Ultimate Alliance would be Daredevil. It’s been so long since we’ve seen him in a video game and it’s about time we take the masked devil out for a spin. His abilities are “Compensating for the loss of his sight, Daredevil has four superhuman senses: tactile (touch); olfactory (smell); auditory (hearing); and gustatory (taste). His fingertips can feel the faint impressions of ink on a printed page, allowing him to read by touch. And he can remember and identify any person he has spent at least five minutes with by scent alone, no matter how they attempt to mask the smell. Daredevil can also track an individual aroma through a crowd of people at a distance of roughly 50 feet. He can hear a person’s heartbeat from more than 20 feet away, or people whispering on the other side of a standard soundproofed wall.” so it would be great to see how these play into a video game.
Worlds
We want to see Marvel really dig deep and bring in places from the world Marvel fans would love. The original Marvel Ultimate Alliance did an amazing job with this. We want more of that. Take us back to hell with Ghost Rider. We want to see the Savage Land and all the beasts that ravage it. Imagine if we could ride a tyrannosaurus rex? The Sanctum Sanctorum and the multiple universes that Dr. Strange can tap into it. We know Marvel could get really creative with this and we want to see it happen. We just want the developer to have fun with it and really put some love and passion into every world they are developing. We want the world to feel alive and to feel like something straight out of a comic book page.
Story
This is where we can really tap into what a new Marvel Ultimate Alliance game could look like. Marvel has some incredible storylines that have yet to be adapted in mediums other than comics. We want to see more of those stories integrated into the Marvel video game universe.
Here are some storylines that would make for interesting locations. Planet Hulk would definitely make a splash. What is it? Well, the comic description states it as “The strongest one there is, in his most savage story ever! After a brutal battle between the Hulk and the Fantastic Four, Earth’s greatest heroes decide that for the good of all — they must shoot the Hulk into space! But when he lands on the savage world of Sakaar, an epic for the ages begins.”
What about Marvel Zombies? That would be intense and something unique. It could present a much darker version of Marvel Ultimate Alliance where death isn’t some forbidden concept. Seeing heroes rise and fall is part of the reason why being a hero can feel so tense. If the developer was able to include something that could have players scared for the lives of their heroes then we think it could be really impactful and different. Something along the lines of mixing Until Dawn with an action RPG. Where choices matter and if you mess up then you might find your favorite hero become a zombie.
Speaking of death, here’s an idea. What if the new Marvel Ultimate Alliance was modeled after the Ultimate universe. The game could start with the death of the original Spider-Man and go from there. It would be an interesting concept and it could make way for a much more emotional Marvel story that could really make an impact on people.
These are just a few of the things that we would be looking for if Marvel were to ever consider rebooting Marvel Ultimate Alliance. We want this to be a passion project for the developer and for the writer of the story to love the characters as much as we do. We look forward to seeing how the future of the Marvel video game universe looks and we hold on to hope that one day we’ll see an action RPG set in the Marvel Universe that completely blows us away.