What Can We Possibly Expect from a Jackass 4 Movie?

Even hearing mention of a Jackass 4 movie makes a person think what the actual…well, you know. It also makes you think just what they’ll be doing this time around since they’ve done so much to damage their bodies over the years that one has to wonder how any of them are still able to walk or function from day to day. If you sit and watch an interview with Johnny Knoxville on YouTube you’d be able to hear just how many injuries he’s sustained during the filming of the movies and you might even wonder what in the actual hell is wrong with these guys that they would do this to themselves over and over and over again. Between three movies that gained a huge amount of attention and the show that spawned them, the crew of Jackass should likely be dead by now from one of various diseases, infections, or complications brought on by the massive damage they’ve taken throughout the history of the show and movies. Some of them haven’t been subjected to quite as much damage but the overall feeling is that the fact that any of them are still alive is enough to think that they’re blessed somehow. Matt Joseph of We Got This Covered seems just as in the dark about this as we are, but at the same time you still have to wonder….why?
As in: why do this? Every one of these guys is in their 40s at least, and Preston is 50 for crying out loud. Ryan Dunn unfortunately passed in 2011 and it’s a hope that the movie will possibly pay a tribute to him since it would seem kind of harsh to not do so. But apart from that it’s hard to say just who will come back since if you’ll remember the movies there were a lot of stunts that beat the living hell out of the guys and it’s easy to think that the pounding their bodies took has been enough to make them think twice before stepping on set as of yet. Steve-O, that wonderful guinea pig that would eat just about anything or subject himself to anything that might make him vomit without cease, Chris Pontius, the guy somehow obsessed with showing off as much skin as he could, Dave England, who was obsessed with various skits having to do with excrement for some reason, Preston Lacy, who was perhaps one of the least abused of the bunch, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuna, who was of course subjected to a great number of short gags, Erin McGhehey, who had some of the worst challenges ever, and Bam Margera, who was just nuts anyway, all have found work after the show and the movies, but a few of them have done better than others. Then there’s Johnny Knoxville, the man, the legend, the human punching bag that took on Butterbean and had his butt kicked in a department store no less. If you watch the movies there are moments when it’s obvious that they don’t want to perform the stunts, but are going to do so anyway.
How much more punishment can these guys take? Despite not being truly old or infirm yet there is a limit to how much damage a body can take before it stops snapping back into place or the person can continue to function after healing up. The movie is being set for a 2021 release date, so it’s likely that production will begin in early 2020 if it isn’t going already. Just thinking of whatever they might be planning is enough to make a person shake their head since so much of the stuff they’ve already done is the kind of behavior that should have been their end a while ago. Somehow though they’re up and ready to come at it again, at least some of them since the last anyone heard of Bam he was trying to do his own thing, as was Steve-O. As far as Knoxville goes he made his way towards the movies a while back and has been sticking to that for a while it would seem. Getting them all back could be a challenge at this point even if they aren’t all that busy, as the mere thought of all the stuff they went through could be enough to keep them away. With a set release date already in place though it does sound like a few of them might have said yes, but whether we’ll be seeing a few new faces or not is kind of up in the air. Anthony D’Alessandro of Deadline has more to say on this.
At the very least we’ve got another year and more to get ready for another turn with Jackass since to be fair they were nuts when they were on TV, they were crazy when they made a movie, and now it just seems as though we’ll be watching them break whatever hasn’t been broken yet.